Himalayan landslide kills 5

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A massive landslide occurred in a remote village in the northern Himalayas of India due to sudden heavy rainfall.



Mud and muddy water quickly engulfed the village, resulting in at least 5 deaths and dozens missing.



This is a report by reporter Hong Jin-ah.



[Report]



Like a dam bursting, a torrent of mud flows down.



Houses lined along the river are quickly swallowed by piles of earth.



Without a chance to evacuate, the landslide consumed the village.



[Witness: "Call my uncle quickly. Try calling."]



On the 5th local time, a landslide occurred in a village near the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, northern India, due to sudden heavy rain.



It is reported that at least 5 people have died and over 50 are missing.



Search and rescue operations have begun in the village submerged under mud and muddy water up to 15 meters high.



[Videographer: "The complete mid portion of the village has got swept out, and the road has got blocked."]



Indian authorities have mobilized military personnel to deploy rescue teams at a wartime level, but they are facing difficulties due to bad weather.



[Pushkar Singh Dhami/Uttarakhand Chief Minister: "Due to the bad weather, roads have been cut off in several areas, and some bridges have been damaged. It is becoming increasingly difficult to access the site."]



The Indian Meteorological Department reported that the rainfall in the area at the time of the incident reached up to 210mm.



In South Asia, including India, heavy rain and landslides are common during the 'monsoon' season from June to September every year, but the damage is increasing due to global warming melting Himalayan glaciers and climate change making predictions difficult.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!