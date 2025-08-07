Rookies fuel LG's push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



LG, which is in a fierce competition for the top spot with Hanwha, is achieving both performance and development with the contributions of rookies Park Kwan-woo, who is called the doppelgänger of a famous major leaguer, and Kim Young-woo.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has more.



[Report]



This is the batting stance of LG's Park Kwan-woo, where the desperation of a rookie is palpable.



His batting, as well as his effort to chase the ball with his whole body, is reminiscent of Juan Soto, who has the best plate discipline in Major League Baseball.



Park Kwan-woo, who seems to put all his effort into every at-bat, is currently recording a batting average in the .300s and an on-base percentage in the .400s.



[Park Kwan-woo/LG: "Did you imitate Juan Soto?] No, I wasn't conscious of it. It's because of my concentration... I try to see the ball as closely as possible."



Park Kwan-woo was born in 2006, the same year his senior Kim Hyun-soo joined the professional league.



At just 19 years old, he has earned the trust of coach Youm Kyoung-youb, also known as "Youm Ge Liang," living up to the name Kwan-woo.



[Park Kwan-woo/LG: "I want to read 'Romance of the Three Kingdoms' once. (The coach) keeps believing in me and using me, so I really want to repay that trust, and I think that's why I'm getting good results by working hard."]



Right-handed fastball prospect Kim Young-woo also has a resemblance, as his pitching motion, which pauses briefly before throwing, is identical to that of Japanese major leaguer Yu Darvish.



[Kim Young-woo/LG: "My body is quite fast, so I can gather my strength and use it all at once after pausing for a moment."]



Rare for a rookie, Kim Young-woo possesses both velocity and control, and has been assigned a key role in the bullpen with an ERA in the 2.00s since last week.



[Kim Young-woo/LG: "I am receiving a lot of attention, and I am always grateful for that. I want to be a player who has not only baseball skills but also good character."]



With Park Kwan-woo, Kim Young-woo, Song Seung-ki, and Lee Joo-heon, LG is smoothly heading towards two seemingly incompatible goals of winning and development.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



