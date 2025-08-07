President targets POSCO E&C

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite repeated calls for stronger safety measures, another industrial accident has occurred at POSCO E&C. President Lee Jae Myung has responded by taking a hardline stance.



He has ordered a review of all legally available options, including the revocation of the company’s construction license.



Reporter Bang Joon-won has more.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung has repeatedly emphasized the need for extraordinary measures to prevent deaths in the workplace.



Nevertheless, fatal accidents have continued at industrial sites. During a cabinet meeting last month, he singled out POSCO E&C and issued a public rebuke.



[President Lee Jae Myung/Cabinet Meeting, July 29: “Is this what happens when someone goes to work? A job you take to make a living turns into a war zone.”]



He strongly criticized the repeated accidents, saying that allowing foreseeable deaths is akin to condoning them.



[President Lee Jae Myung/Cabinet Meeting, July 29: “To put it harshly, legally speaking, isn't this tantamount to murder by reckless disregard?”]



Then, on Aug. 4, another fatal accident occurred at a construction site managed by the same company.



While on vacation, President Lee issued an urgent directive through his spokesperson.



He instructed officials to examine all possible legal measures, including revoking the company’s construction license and banning it from public contracts.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: “He ordered a thorough investigation into whether safety protocols were followed and whether the accident could have been prevented.”]



He also called for consideration of additional sanctions, such as punitive damages, to prevent similar industrial accidents from recurring.



So far this year alone, four fatal industrial accidents have occurred at POSCO E&C.



CEO Jeong Hee-min submitted his resignation yesterday (8.5), taking responsibility for the repeated incidents.



This is Bang Joon-won, KBS News.



