Downpours shift south

[Anchor]



The rain clouds that brought localized downpours to central Korea today (8.6) are expected to move south overnight.



With forecasts of more intense, short-duration heavy rain, residents in the southern regions are advised to take precautions.



Weather correspondent Shin Bang-sil reports.



[Report]



Rain droplets streak down the CCTV screen, and cars move slowly with their headlights on.



Earlier today, parts of Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon Province experienced localized downpours of nearly 50mm per hour.



Total rainfall in areas like Pocheon and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi, and Cheorwon in Gangwon reached around 100mm.



In contrast, Seoul—also part of central Korea—only saw 22mm of rain.



The rainfall disparity was due to a narrow, belt-shaped rain band stretching from north to south.



As these clouds shift southward overnight, most of the rain in central Korea will subside, but some areas in the southern region are expected to receive heavy rain of up to 50mm per hour through tomorrow morning (8.7).



Hot, humid air from the North Pacific high-pressure system is clashing with cooler, dry air from the north in Korea’s upper atmosphere.



A low-pressure system developing at the boundary is expected to pull down more cold air into the southern regions overnight, intensifying the rainfall.



[Kim Baek-min/Professor of Environmental Atmospheric Science, Pukyong National University: “With the strengthening of the North Pacific high-pressure system and the forceful descent of northern cold air, these kinds of extreme rain events are becoming more frequent.”]



Rainfall totals by tomorrow are expected to exceed 120mm in the Honam region and over 100mm in the Yeongnam region and Jeju Island.



While today's rain brought some relief from the heat, temperatures will rise again tomorrow.



Daytime highs will reach 33°C in Daegu and 32°C in Seoul—about 2 to 5 degrees higher than today—and humidity will make it feel even hotter.



This is Shin Bang-sil reporting for KBS News.



