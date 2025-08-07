Manholes during heavy rainfall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When rain suddenly pours down, road manholes can turn into deadly traps.



Due to water pressure, the covers can pop off, and when the road is flooded, it’s impossible to know if the cover is open.



Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has investigated ways to avoid accidents.



[Report]



A bus driving in the rain hits a manhole cover, causing a passenger to be thrown off.



In heavy rain, a brother and sister walking on the road fell into an open manhole and lost their lives.



[Eyewitness at the time of the accident/Voice Altered/Aug. 2022: "I realized how quickly a person can be affected like that; manholes are really scary..."]



We confirmed through experiments how much manholes can pop up under heavy rain conditions.



Simulating a heavy rain situation by pouring water all at once, a 32-kilogram manhole cover lifted and shot up, and a mannequin was quickly sucked in.



The momentary water pressure was about 27 bar, similar to that of a high-pressure washer.



[Kim Jong-min/Research Fellow at Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology: "(The cover) popped up about 50 to 60 cm, and when we conducted the experiment with a small car on top of the manhole cover, it created enough impact to shake the car."]



Avoiding manholes during heavy rain is the best strategy, but it’s also difficult to even identify where they are.



We tested this in an artificial channel with manholes the size of a bicycle wheel. Even when the water was 60 cm high—twice the height of a standard sidewalk curb—the manholes were still visible.



However, when we poured in 60 liters of dirt, turning the water into muddy water, the situation changed.



As you can see, the water depth in the waterway where I am walking is about knee-deep.



Once the water became this murky, it was difficult to even confirm where the manhole was or if the cover was open.



This is why we need to consider the amount of sediment that could be washed away during heavy rain.



To avoid the dangerous risk of manholes, it’s best to walk slowly while tapping the ground with an umbrella, even if you get wet.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News.



