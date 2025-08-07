News 9

Proxy trading scandal

입력 2025.08.07 (01:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If the allegations of proxy stock trading by lawmaker Lee Choon-suak are true, it would not only be a violation of existing laws but also raise serious concerns about conflict of interest—given that a key policy designer purchased shares in companies set to benefit from those policies.

Lee is also facing backlash for his apparent hypocrisy, having harshly criticized others for similar behavior in the past.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yoon has more.

[Report]

During the confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court Justice nominee Lee Mi-son in 2019.

Lee Choon-suak, who was a member of the hearing committee, criticized the nominee for her alleged stock trading under a false name.

[Lee Choon-suak/Then Democratic Party member/Apr. 2019: "Although the nominee's husband traded stocks, the nominee is clearly responsible for lending her name for the stock transactions."]

Two years earlier, during the confirmation hearing for Justice nominee Lee You-jung, he criticized allegations of illegal stock investments using undisclosed information.

[Lee Choon-suak/Then Democratic Party member/Aug. 2017: "'Do not tie your shoelaces in the cucumber field'—at least when you become a public official, you should avoid such misunderstandings..."]

Since then, this lawmaker has proposed legislation to strengthen penalties for 'false name transactions' four times.

However, he now faces expulsion from his party due to allegations of trading stocks under a false name.

The stocks he is believed to have traded include LG CNS and Naver, which are among the companies designated by the government as national representatives in AI.

As the head of a subcommittee on science and artificial intelligence under the policy planning committee and also the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, there is a significant potential for 'conflict of interest.'

If he engaged in false name trading, it could violate the Real Name Financial Transactions Act, and using undisclosed information could also constitute a violation of the Capital Markets Act.

Using the name of an aide in a position of power for stock trading could lead to another controversy over 'abuse of power.'

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning has moved to distance itself from Lee by dismissing him from his subcommittee position.

President Lee Jae Myung, who is currently on vacation, has stated that he is "seriously aware of the situation" and has instructed to swiftly ascertain the facts and conduct a thorough investigation, according to the presidential office.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Proxy trading scandal
    • 입력 2025-08-07 01:32:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

If the allegations of proxy stock trading by lawmaker Lee Choon-suak are true, it would not only be a violation of existing laws but also raise serious concerns about conflict of interest—given that a key policy designer purchased shares in companies set to benefit from those policies.

Lee is also facing backlash for his apparent hypocrisy, having harshly criticized others for similar behavior in the past.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yoon has more.

[Report]

During the confirmation hearing for Constitutional Court Justice nominee Lee Mi-son in 2019.

Lee Choon-suak, who was a member of the hearing committee, criticized the nominee for her alleged stock trading under a false name.

[Lee Choon-suak/Then Democratic Party member/Apr. 2019: "Although the nominee's husband traded stocks, the nominee is clearly responsible for lending her name for the stock transactions."]

Two years earlier, during the confirmation hearing for Justice nominee Lee You-jung, he criticized allegations of illegal stock investments using undisclosed information.

[Lee Choon-suak/Then Democratic Party member/Aug. 2017: "'Do not tie your shoelaces in the cucumber field'—at least when you become a public official, you should avoid such misunderstandings..."]

Since then, this lawmaker has proposed legislation to strengthen penalties for 'false name transactions' four times.

However, he now faces expulsion from his party due to allegations of trading stocks under a false name.

The stocks he is believed to have traded include LG CNS and Naver, which are among the companies designated by the government as national representatives in AI.

As the head of a subcommittee on science and artificial intelligence under the policy planning committee and also the chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, there is a significant potential for 'conflict of interest.'

If he engaged in false name trading, it could violate the Real Name Financial Transactions Act, and using undisclosed information could also constitute a violation of the Capital Markets Act.

Using the name of an aide in a position of power for stock trading could lead to another controversy over 'abuse of power.'

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning has moved to distance itself from Lee by dismissing him from his subcommittee position.

President Lee Jae Myung, who is currently on vacation, has stated that he is "seriously aware of the situation" and has instructed to swiftly ascertain the facts and conduct a thorough investigation, according to the presidential office.

This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yoon.
김청윤
김청윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”
특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…<br>법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”

특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”
차명 거래 질타하더니…<br>‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기

차명 거래 질타하더니…‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기
‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…<br>이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”

‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.