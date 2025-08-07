News 9

Ponce nears historic win streak

[Anchor]

Hanwha's Ponce, who is considered the best foreign player of the KBO League this season, is on the verge of achieving a 14-game winning streak against KT after the season opener.

Liberato hit a home run, easing the pressure on Ponce.

Reporter Park Ju-mi has the story.

[Report]

Ponce, who remains undefeated against KT this season, delivers stable pitching from the first inning.

He strikes out the league's top hitter, Ahn Hyun-min, with a swinging strikeout.

He records strikeouts every inning, steadily working towards the KBO League's all-time record.

The highlight comes in the third inning.

He throws a 150 km/h cutter against Jang Jun-won, resulting in a swinging strikeout that draws cheers from the fans.

In the fourth inning, he allows a hit to Ahn Hyun-min and faces a first and second base crisis with no outs, but he strikes out three consecutive batters starting with Kang Baek-ho, completely shutting down the opposing lineup.

By the fifth inning, Ponce has recorded 9 strikeouts and allowed just 1 run. If Hanwha wins, he will tie with Chung Min-tae in 2003 and Hector in 2017, setting the record for the most consecutive wins after the season opener.

At the plate, Liberato answered the fans' expectations with a home run.

In the second inning, leading 2-0, he hits a refreshing two-run homer.

After extending his hitting streak to 11 games, Liberato entered the dugout and celebrated with Ponce, once again exciting the stadium.

Home run leader Diaz from Samsung hit his 35th and 36th home runs of the season against SSG, maintaining his dominant first place.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

