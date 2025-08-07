Gov't to fix child support system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since last month, the advance payment system for child support has been implemented.



This system allows the government to pay child support to single-parent families in advance, and later recover the amount from the non-custodial parent.



Last month, about 3,200 households applied, and 188 households with 313 children received benefits.



The government has provided a total of over 60 million won in child support, paying 200,000 won for each minor child in advance.



It is said that retroactive application from July is possible for cases currently under review.



However, there have been numerous cases of 'trick payments' that exploit loopholes in this system.



This involves sending a small amount of child support to the ex-spouse to avoid being subject to government recovery.



In response, the government has begun to improve the system.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



A man in his 30s who divorced last year and is raising four children alone.



The ex-spouse, who is obligated to pay child support, has been out of contact for a year.



Struggling financially, he found some relief thanks to the advance payment system for child support.



He received 800,000 won in child support in advance from the government.



[Mr. A/Single-parent/voice altered: "I think I mainly use it for the children's academy fees or daily necessities. It helps a lot right now, so it eases my mind a bit...."]



On the other hand, a woman in her 30s was unable to receive child support due to not meeting the qualifications.



The ex-spouse, who had been delaying child support payments, suddenly transferred 200,000 won in May.



[Ms. B/Single-parent/voice altered: "He said he sent the money because it was Children's Day. I thought I met all the conditions and applied for the advance payment system...."]



The child support she should receive monthly is 1.3 million won.



Before the advance payment system was implemented, the ex-spouse sent only 500,000 won in three installments over three months.



By making even a small payment during those three months, they exploited a loophole in the system to avoid government recovery.



[Ms. B/Single-parent/voice altered: "When I said it seemed like he was just sending small amounts to exploit the system, he told me to think that way. I felt like he was being sneaky. The feeling of being taken advantage of and that he was exploiting the system was the strongest."]



The sense of betrayal felt by divorced families due to such trick payments is understandably greater.



In response, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has stated that it is reviewing criteria for small payments to allow applications for advance payments even if only a small amount of child support is received.



The new criteria related to the government's advance payment for child support are expected to be applied to applicants as early as next month.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



