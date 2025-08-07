News 9

Yoon Ina back on Korean stage

[Anchor]

Yoon Ina, who plays on the US LPGA Tour, has returned to meet domestic fans after nine months.

The defending champion Yoon Ina will compete in a fierce long drive battle starting tomorrow against long hitters Bang Shin-sil and Hwang Yu-min in the same group.

This is reporter Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

With high expectations, Yoon Ina embarked on the US LPGA Tour.

However, it has not been an easy stage for her.

The season has already reached its halfway point, but she has not made it into the top 10 even once.

For Yoon Ina, who won three domestic titles last season, this is a disappointing result.

[Yoon Ina: "I am trying not to become impatient, and I believe that if I do my best every day, a day will come when everything will click."]

As the defending champion, Yoon Ina aims to break free from her slump through the domestic stage in Jeju.

However, the domestic competitors Yoon Ina will face are also formidable.

Yoon Ina will go head-to-head with long hitter Bang Shin-sil, who finished as the runner-up last year, and the "little giant" Hwang Yu-min in the same group.

Last season, Bang Shin-sil ranked first in driving distance, Yoon Ina second, and Hwang Yu-min fourth, making for an exciting long drive competition.

[Yoon Ina: "I will show you a good performance, so please support me a lot. Thank you. I love you always."]

Park Hyun-kyung, who has returned after a three-week break, and Yoo Hyun-jo, who ranks first in average strokes, along with Ko Ji-woo from Jeju, are also contenders for the championship.

Heavy rain is forecasted in Jeju during the tournament period, and strong winds and rain have emerged as the biggest variables.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

