Goodbye Oh Seung-hwan

When we think of the ultimate player in Korean baseball, one name undoubtedly comes to mind.



The living legend, Oh Seung-hwan of Samsung, has decided to retire.



The best closer in Korean baseball, who needs no introduction, has accumulated a total of 549 saves in Korea, the U.S., and Japan with his signature fastball, and has excelled in the Olympics and WBC. The living legend, Oh Seung-hwan of Samsung Lions, will retire at the end of this season.



Samsung has decided to retire Oh Seung-hwan's jersey number 21 and announced that they will hold a retirement tour during the remaining season.



