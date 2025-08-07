Goodbye Oh Seung-hwan
When we think of the ultimate player in Korean baseball, one name undoubtedly comes to mind.
The living legend, Oh Seung-hwan of Samsung, has decided to retire.
The best closer in Korean baseball, who needs no introduction, has accumulated a total of 549 saves in Korea, the U.S., and Japan with his signature fastball, and has excelled in the Olympics and WBC. The living legend, Oh Seung-hwan of Samsung Lions, will retire at the end of this season.
Samsung has decided to retire Oh Seung-hwan's jersey number 21 and announced that they will hold a retirement tour during the remaining season.
