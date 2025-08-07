News 9

Son Heung-min appears at LAFC

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who has moved from the Premier League to Major League Soccer, visited LA home stadium as soon as he arrived in LA.

Amid the enthusiastic reactions of local fans, Son Heung-min is expected to share his determination for his second football life at an official press conference tomorrow.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

The arrival hall at LA airport is bustling with people wearing various football jerseys.

A child with a Taegeukgi and a fan who had already inscribed Son Heung-min's name on an LAFC jersey could not hide their excitement at the thought of seeing Son Heung-min in person.

[Shin Seung-woo/Local resident: "There are many Koreans living in LA, so I came to the airport to show my support, even though it's a weekday."]

[Bang Hyun-ah/Sungnam City: "I'm on vacation. My son suddenly told me that Son Heung-min is coming to LA, so we had planned to go to Disneyland today, but we canceled everything and came to the airport."]

Although Son Heung-min quietly left the airport through the cargo gate and did not meet with fans, he was soon spotted at the LAFC home stadium where a league cup match was taking place.

Even before the official announcement of his signing, the club had already introduced Son Heung-min as an 'LAFC forward' on the scoreboard, and fans responded with enthusiastic cheers to his wave.

Around the same time, LAFC unusually announced through a Korean press release that "a press conference for a major announcement will be held tomorrow at 6 AM Korean time."

Shortly after, the AP news agency reported that "Son Heung-min has agreed to a contract with LAFC, and the transfer process has been completed," indicating that the press conference announced by the club is likely to be Son Heung-min's official signing ceremony.

The Korean community in LA, welcoming world star Son Heung-min, is already in a festive mood.

[Jo Kyu-min/Local resident: "(Son Heung-min's transfer) is the best gift a Korean athlete can give to a community, and I find it quite admirable that he is coming to LA."]

With the support of fans, Son Heung-min, who is entering the twilight of his football career in the United States, will announce his new beginning wearing the LAFC uniform at an official event tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

김화영
김화영 기자

