[News Today] Detention warrant sought for Kim Keon-hee
[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee returned home last night after hours of questioning by the special counsel.
She reportedly denied all allegations, including her role in the stock manipulation scheme and the controversial designer necklace, calling it a gift to her mother.
The special counsel team requested a warrant for detention on Kim this afternoon.
[REPORT]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee returned home at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday after her questioning ended.
With her head lowered, she passed by, giving no responses to reporters' questions.
Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady
[What did you explain?] ...
[Did you make statements yourself?] ...
Her lawyer blocked the questions, citing poor health conditions.
Kim is said to have denied allegations of her involvement in a Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scheme.
She repeated her previous stance that despite the use of her account, she had not known about the stock price manipulation.
Regarding the counterfeit designer necklace found at the house of her older brother's mother-in-law.
Kim insisted that it was a gift she had given to her mother who then lent it to her son's mother-in-law.
She explained that she had borrowed it to wear while accompanying her husband to a NATO summit.
She claimed it was not her personal possession and thus not subject to public asset disclosure.
However, the special probe team doubts Kim's explanations.
As she denied most allegations, the independent counsel team has sought a warrant for detention, believing that she could destroy evidence.
