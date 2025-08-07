[News Today]Second attempt to arrest Yoon fails

A special counsel team investigating allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee attempted once again this morning (7th) to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but the attempt once again failed.



The special counsel team began the execution at around 8:25 a.m. today, but called off the attempt after approximately an hour and 15 minutes.



The team stated they attempted to enforce the arrest warrant through physical measures, but halted the operation after considering on-site assessments, which indicating a risk of injury due to the suspect's strong resistance.