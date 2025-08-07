[News Today]Second attempt to arrest Yoon fails
입력 2025.08.07 (15:56) 수정 2025.08.07 (15:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A special counsel team investigating allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee attempted once again this morning (7th) to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but the attempt once again failed.
The special counsel team began the execution at around 8:25 a.m. today, but called off the attempt after approximately an hour and 15 minutes.
The team stated they attempted to enforce the arrest warrant through physical measures, but halted the operation after considering on-site assessments, which indicating a risk of injury due to the suspect's strong resistance.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today]Second attempt to arrest Yoon fails
-
- 입력 2025-08-07 15:56:09
- 수정2025-08-07 15:57:05
A special counsel team investigating allegations involving former First Lady Kim Keon-hee attempted once again this morning (7th) to execute an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, but the attempt once again failed.
The special counsel team began the execution at around 8:25 a.m. today, but called off the attempt after approximately an hour and 15 minutes.
The team stated they attempted to enforce the arrest warrant through physical measures, but halted the operation after considering on-site assessments, which indicating a risk of injury due to the suspect's strong resistance.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.