[News Today] Crackdown on firm over workplace deaths

Crackdown on firm over workplace deaths

[LEAD]

President Lee Jae Myung is taking a hardline stance against POSCO E&C after yet another fatal worksite accident.



Despite repeated warnings, industrial deaths have continued, prompting the president to order a full review of legal measures.



[REPORT]

Several times President Lee Jae Myung had called for special measures to prevent deaths at worksites.



But as such unfortunate events continued at industrial sites, President Lee during a Cabinet meeting last month called out POSCO E&C and publicly reprimanded the firm.



Lee Jae Myung / President (July 29)

How can this happen at work? Your workplace, a space meant to earn a living, became a battlefield.



In a strongly worded criticism, he said the repeated occurrence of predictable accidents is tantamount to tolerating death.



Lee Jae Myung / President (July 29)

To put it in extreme terms, legally, this is murder by willful negligence.



Then on Monday, another incident occurred on a construction site where the builder was the same company.



The president who was on vacation at the time conveyed emergency instructions through his spokesperson.



President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to explore all available legal measures, such as revoking the company’s construction license and banning public bidding projects, and report back to him.



Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson

The president ordered a thorough inspection of safety protocol compliance and whether the incident could have been prevented.



He also ordered a review into possible additional sanctions, such as punitive damages, to prevent industrial disasters from recurring.



Four fatalities have been reported at POSCO E&C this year alone.



Its CEO, Jeong Hee-min, tendered his resignation on Tuesday to take responsibility for repeated accidents.