[News Today] “US likely to press non-tariff barriers”

입력 2025.08.07 (15:56) 수정 2025.08.07 (16:14)

[LEAD]
For the first time since Korea and the U.S. struck a tariff deal, the Korean delegation briefed lawmakers.

They hinted at flexibility on some non-tariff issues like produce inspections and digital regulations, areas where Washington has been pushing hard.

[REPORT]
Korea's delegates participating in tariff negotiations with the U.S. gave an explanation about the concerning non-tariff barriers, including the easing of quarantine on agricultural products.

Kim Jung-kwan / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy
S. Korea agreed to strengthen cooperation on quarantine process for US vegetables, fruits as well as easing automobile safety standards.

The main opposition People Power Party pointed out that it is virtually an increase in the nation's imports of American farm produce, noting the agricultural ministry's decision to appoint an official in charge of procedures to approve agricultural imports from the U.S.

Kang Seung-kyoo / People Power Party
It was said there would be discussions. The top office announced there's no further opening of agricultural market. Which should people believe?

The government refuted the criticism, saying that the framework of quarantine itself will not change.

Kim Jung-kwan / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy
The U.S. believes that Korea's quarantine process is time-consuming and complicated and seeks to strengthen cooperation on that point.

Regarding a proposed new online platform bill designed to regulate major platform operators, the government says it will continue discussions in a direction that doesn't put American tech firms at a disadvantage.

Song Jae-bong / Democratic Party
We should not accept the U.S. demand unilaterally.

Kim Jung-kwan / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy
They basically demand same treatment. So we will have discussions with the U.S. sufficiently to dispel misunderstanding.

The Korean delegation also rejected the claim that the effects of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement have vanished entirely.

Koo Yun-cheol / Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs
South Korea is enjoying the effects of the South Korea-U.S. FTA in many sectors, except for specific items.

The negotiation team predicted that Korea will face continued U.S. pressure in the sector of non-tariff barriers.

They apologized for failing to win a U.S. agreement to impose a 12.5-percent tariff on Korean automobiles and to cancel its current 50-percent tariff on steel imports from Korea.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동)
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

