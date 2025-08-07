News Today

[News Today] Lawmaker proxy trading scandal widens

[LEAD]
Lawmaker Lee Choon-suak faces growing backlash over allegations of stock trading under a borrowed name.

While his party expelled him to contain the scandal, the opposition is ramping up pressure with legal complaints and calls for further investigation.

[REPORT]
Lee Choon-suak left the Democratic Party Tuesday evening after he was mired in accusations of trading stocks under someone else’s name.

But some members of his party said that leaving the party wasn't enough.

Kwon Chil-seung / Democratic Party (On KBS Radio 1)
Lee left the party, but his departure cannot absolve him of his wrongdoing.

DP leader Jung Chung-rae apologized to the nation and said that the accused lawmaker would be expelled from the party, the heaviest disciplinary action.

Jung Chung-rae / Chair, Democratic Party
In line with the president's pledge to show manipulating stock market will lead to ruin and administration's policy, we'll take stern measures.

The party rules dictate that when a member defects from the party ‘to avoid disciplinary actions,’ that member can be ‘expelled’ even after his departure.

Once expelled, the legislator cannot return to the party within five years.

It would imply Lee Choon-suak cannot run in the next general election as a DP candidate.

The opposition People Power Party took aim at the ruling party by saying that Lee’s action brought “a serious disorder to state discipline.”

PPP emergency committee chief Song Eon-seog targeted the Lee Jae-myung administration by saying that it wasn’t just a deviation of an individual.

Song Eon-seog / PPP emergency committee chief and floor leader
This incident can't be covered up with party defection. It seriously questions the Lee Jae Myung administration’s capital market ethics and the principle of fairness.

The opposition party filed a lawsuit against Lee with the National Assembly’s ethics committee and reported him to the police for violating the Capital Markets Act.

The PPP also called for a full inspection of the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning where Lee served as a section chief and warned of launching a special counsel investigation.

The police assigned this case to the financial crimes investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to start the probe.

