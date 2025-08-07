[News Today] Record drug bust at Busan port
입력 2025.08.07 (15:56) 수정 2025.08.07 (15:57)
[LEAD]
Authorities have uncovered 600 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a cargo ship at Busan Port, enough for 20 million doses.
This is the largest drug bust in the port's history.
[REPORT]
A huge cargo ship has docked at Busan Port.
Customs officials break open the latch and step inside a container.
Inside the empty container are 12 suspicious parcels in waterproof packaging.
A simple narcotics test comes out positive.
"It is cocaine!"
Eight hours later, a more thorough analysis confirms the substance to be cocaine.
Some 600 kilograms have been found.
It's an amount enough to be consumed by 20 million people simultaneously.
Valued at a street price of some 300 billion won, around 216 million U.S. dollars, this marks the largest drug bust at Busan Port.
Obtaining a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Busan Regional Customs office uncovered the cocaine just before the vessel was about to leave the port.
Kim Jun-seob / Busan District Prosecutors' Office
Loaded by an int'l drug ring in Latin America, batch was to be retrieved in a third country but this didn't materialize, ended up at Busan New Port.
After a near three month investigation, prosecutors concluded that crewmembers and South Korean nationals were not connected to the seized drug.
Yeom Seung-yeol / Busan Regional Customs
With tighter border crackdowns in U.S. and Europe, drug organizations appear to be expanding their cocaine markets to East Asia.
As smuggling attempts continue through domestic sea ports, customs authorities will step up preventive efforts through global coordination.
