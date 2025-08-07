[News Today] ROSÉ earns record 8 MTV VMA nods

입력 2025-08-07 15:56:41 수정 2025-08-07 15:57:55 News Today





[LEAD]

ROSÉ of BLACKPINK has earned a record-breaking eight nominations at this year's MTV VMAs, including Song and Video of the Year for her duet ‘APT.’ with Bruno Mars.



[REPORT]

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member ROSÉ has received eight nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.



According to the nominees list unveiled by organizers



ROSÉ has been nominated in seven categories including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for her mega hit duet with Bruno Mars 'APT.'



Another song from her solo album also secured a nomination in the Best K-pop category.



Eight nominations is a record for a solo K-pop artist.



For Best K-pop, all of her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa also received nods.



Other nominees in the same category include aespa and Stray Kids as well as BTS member Jimin, forewarning a stiff competition by fellow K-pop performers.









