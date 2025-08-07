[News Today] ROSÉ earns record 8 MTV VMA nods
입력 2025.08.07 (15:56) 수정 2025.08.07 (15:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
ROSÉ of BLACKPINK has earned a record-breaking eight nominations at this year's MTV VMAs, including Song and Video of the Year for her duet ‘APT.’ with Bruno Mars.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member ROSÉ has received eight nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
According to the nominees list unveiled by organizers
ROSÉ has been nominated in seven categories including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for her mega hit duet with Bruno Mars 'APT.'
Another song from her solo album also secured a nomination in the Best K-pop category.
Eight nominations is a record for a solo K-pop artist.
For Best K-pop, all of her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa also received nods.
Other nominees in the same category include aespa and Stray Kids as well as BTS member Jimin, forewarning a stiff competition by fellow K-pop performers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ROSÉ earns record 8 MTV VMA nods
-
- 입력 2025-08-07 15:56:41
- 수정2025-08-07 15:57:55
[LEAD]
ROSÉ of BLACKPINK has earned a record-breaking eight nominations at this year's MTV VMAs, including Song and Video of the Year for her duet ‘APT.’ with Bruno Mars.
[REPORT]
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK member ROSÉ has received eight nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
According to the nominees list unveiled by organizers
ROSÉ has been nominated in seven categories including Video of the Year and Song of the Year for her mega hit duet with Bruno Mars 'APT.'
Another song from her solo album also secured a nomination in the Best K-pop category.
Eight nominations is a record for a solo K-pop artist.
For Best K-pop, all of her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa also received nods.
Other nominees in the same category include aespa and Stray Kids as well as BTS member Jimin, forewarning a stiff competition by fellow K-pop performers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.