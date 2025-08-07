News 9

Trump unveils chips tariff

입력 2025.08.07 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has been boasting about the achievements of his tariff policy, and today (8.7) he introduced a new tariff.

He announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on semiconductors.

Our New York correspondent Park Il-jung reports.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he has attracted $17 trillion in investments so far.

He boasts that companies are returning to the U.S. thanks to his tariff policy.

He then announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They're coming home. They're all coming home and we want them to come home, they have to come home. We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors."]

Semiconductors are the second-largest export item to the U.S. for our country, following automobiles, with exports reaching $10.6 billion last year.

Trump did not specify the timing or method of imposing the semiconductor tariff.

However, just as he mentioned that he would gradually increase tariffs on pharmaceuticals, to give time for investment in the U.S., it is possible that 100% could be the final tariff rate.

In fact, President Trump has stated that if companies promise to invest in the U.S., they will not have to pay tariffs.

He cited Apple as an example.

Apple has decided to invest an additional $100 billion on top of the previously announced $500 billion, and even if they do not produce final products like iPhones in the U.S., they have succeeded in satisfying President Trump for now.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The good news for companies like Apple is if you're building in the United States or have committed to build without question committed to build in the United States there will be no charge."]

Recently, leaders of major semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and Micron Technology have also met with President Trump one after another.

Efforts to shape the tariff policy in their favor are becoming increasingly intense.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump unveils chips tariff
    • 입력 2025-08-07 23:47:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has been boasting about the achievements of his tariff policy, and today (8.7) he introduced a new tariff.

He announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on semiconductors.

Our New York correspondent Park Il-jung reports.

[Report]

President Trump stated that he has attracted $17 trillion in investments so far.

He boasts that companies are returning to the U.S. thanks to his tariff policy.

He then announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They're coming home. They're all coming home and we want them to come home, they have to come home. We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors."]

Semiconductors are the second-largest export item to the U.S. for our country, following automobiles, with exports reaching $10.6 billion last year.

Trump did not specify the timing or method of imposing the semiconductor tariff.

However, just as he mentioned that he would gradually increase tariffs on pharmaceuticals, to give time for investment in the U.S., it is possible that 100% could be the final tariff rate.

In fact, President Trump has stated that if companies promise to invest in the U.S., they will not have to pay tariffs.

He cited Apple as an example.

Apple has decided to invest an additional $100 billion on top of the previously announced $500 billion, and even if they do not produce final products like iPhones in the U.S., they have succeeded in satisfying President Trump for now.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The good news for companies like Apple is if you're building in the United States or have committed to build without question committed to build in the United States there will be no charge."]

Recently, leaders of major semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and Micron Technology have also met with President Trump one after another.

Efforts to shape the tariff policy in their favor are becoming increasingly intense.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.
박일중
박일중 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나
한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의

한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의
‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 <br>왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?

‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?
[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’

[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.