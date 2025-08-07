Trump unveils chips tariff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has been boasting about the achievements of his tariff policy, and today (8.7) he introduced a new tariff.



He announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on semiconductors.



Our New York correspondent Park Il-jung reports.



[Report]



President Trump stated that he has attracted $17 trillion in investments so far.



He boasts that companies are returning to the U.S. thanks to his tariff policy.



He then announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They're coming home. They're all coming home and we want them to come home, they have to come home. We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors."]



Semiconductors are the second-largest export item to the U.S. for our country, following automobiles, with exports reaching $10.6 billion last year.



Trump did not specify the timing or method of imposing the semiconductor tariff.



However, just as he mentioned that he would gradually increase tariffs on pharmaceuticals, to give time for investment in the U.S., it is possible that 100% could be the final tariff rate.



In fact, President Trump has stated that if companies promise to invest in the U.S., they will not have to pay tariffs.



He cited Apple as an example.



Apple has decided to invest an additional $100 billion on top of the previously announced $500 billion, and even if they do not produce final products like iPhones in the U.S., they have succeeded in satisfying President Trump for now.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The good news for companies like Apple is if you're building in the United States or have committed to build without question committed to build in the United States there will be no charge."]



Recently, leaders of major semiconductor companies like NVIDIA and Micron Technology have also met with President Trump one after another.



Efforts to shape the tariff policy in their favor are becoming increasingly intense.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



