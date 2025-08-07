S. Korea, U.S. summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A summit between the leaders of South Korea and the United States is expected to take place around Aug. 25.



At their first face-to-face meeting, the two presidents are expected to finalize details of the tariff deal and place significant focus on security issues as well.



Reporter Son Seo-young has more.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump had announced a South Korea-U.S. summit within two weeks after the conclusion of the tariff negotiations.



Considering the schedules of the two leaders, it is reported that the summit will take place around Aug. 25.



President Lee Jae Myung is likely to visit the U.S. for about 3 to 4 days, but it is expected to take time for the final announcement due to the need for coordination of detailed schedules.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "We will set the date through diplomatic coordination between the two countries. Once the date is decided based on mutual understanding, we will inform you."]



The two leaders will meet for the first time after the tariff negotiations.



First, the specifics of the $350 billion investment fund in the U.S. need to be confirmed.



There will also likely be coordination on areas where the two countries have differing views, such as the opening of agricultural products.



Since the tariff negotiations have been concluded, the main agenda for this summit is expected to be in the field of security.



Discussions on the modernization of the alliance, encompassing the changing role of U.S. forces in South Korea and the issue of defense spending increases, are anticipated, and it is reported that preliminary discussions are already taking place at the working level.



President Lee is refining strategies while receiving reports on the discussions from his vacation spot.



The two countries are coordinating the agenda with the goal of announcing a joint statement, which is expected to include the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and security cooperation measures among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



Before the South Korea-U.S. summit, President Lee plans to expedite the appointment of ambassadors for the four major powers: the U.S., Japan, China, and Russia.



After the South Korea-U.S. summit, there are also considerations for meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba as part of restoring shuttle diplomacy, although the political situation in Japan may change.



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



