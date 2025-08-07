15% tariffs start today

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The reciprocal tariffs promoted by U.S. President Trump officially took effect today (Aug. 7) afternoon, according to our time.



The tariff has increased from 10% to 15%.



Although this is lower than the 25% discussed before negotiations, the impact on our exports and the overall industry is significant.



This is a report by Lee Jae-hee.



[Report]



In the first half of this year, South Korea's cosmetics exports reached a record high of 5.5 billion dollars.



Exports to the U.S. amounted to 1.02 billion dollars, making it the second largest market after China.



However, with the official implementation of the 15% reciprocal tariffs, a red light has been turned on.



[Son In-ho/Vice President of a Cosmetics Company: "The competitiveness of K-beauty lies in good quality, cost-effectiveness, and low prices. Ultimately, it is important not to raise consumer prices."]



Companies with significant exports to the U.S., such as those in petroleum products and plastics, are also in a state of emergency.



Local importers have started to shift costs to our manufacturers, saying they should share the burden of the tariffs.



[Kang Seok-won/CEO of a Food Packaging Company: "'Even if it's not 15%, you should compensate for some of the tariffs,' since they now have to pay the tariffs themselves..."]



The U.S. has belatedly revealed its tariff imposition policy, which adds reciprocal tariff rates to existing tariffs.



Japan may face tariffs as high as 40% on certain items, which is alarming, but our government explains that thanks to the Korea-U.S. FTA, the final tariff of 15% is confirmed for us.



[Yeo Han-koo/Director of Trade Negotiation Headquarters, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy/SBS Radio Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show: "Since all tariffs are already zero due to the Korea-U.S. FTA, we simply have 0 + 15, resulting in 15%."]



However, the automobile tariff, which has been lowered to 15%, will remain at 25% until the announcement of the executive order, and the 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum will remain unchanged.



In the short term, there are concerns about a decrease in exports to the U.S., and in the long term, there are worries about a weakening of the domestic production base due to increased local production in the U.S.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "We need to create a situation where, despite the high prices of Korean goods, they are imported due to technological competitiveness."]



The government has stated that it cannot be complacent about the tariff situation and will reorganize its trade strategy.



This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee.



