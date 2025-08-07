Hurdles stall Yoon's arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you have seen, the former President Yoon's side is resisting the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court both physically and by citing the law.



Even if they receive the arrest warrant again, it seems practically difficult to execute it.



To understand why, reporter Oh Seung-mok has the story.



[Report]



Since being re-detained on July 10, former President Yoon Suk-yeol has refused to appear before the special counsel or attend his insurrection trial.



In response, the court issued an arrest warrant. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, correctional officers are to carry out forced enforcement under the direction of prosecutors.



Because the responsibility lies with correctional officers, the Minister of Justice even instructed the detention center to cooperate with the special counsel team in enforcing the warrant.



However, Yoon’s legal team strongly objected, citing legal grounds.



Under current law, correctional officers may only use force if an inmate attempts to escape, self-harm, or suicide — none of which apply to former President Yoon.



Force can also be used if the inmate interferes with an officer's duties, but even then, it is heavily restricted.



[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk-yeol: “Forcing a statement in this way constitutes coercion. That could be considered a criminal offense — coercion, abuse, and certainly abuse of power.”]



Even if the special counsel obtains another warrant, using physical force carries the risk of injury and further controversy.



After the first attempt to enforce the warrant failed, the special counsel stated that “Yoon lay down on the floor without his prison uniform, making it impossible to execute the arrest,” which sparked debate.



Given the circumstances, it’s possible the charge of election interference may be brought to trial without directly questioning the former president.



Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has stated he will revise regulations regarding arrests, and the Democratic Party has proposed a bill to allow correctional officers to enforce warrants by force.



This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.



