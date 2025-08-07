News 9

Hurdles stall Yoon's arrest

입력 2025.08.07 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you have seen, the former President Yoon's side is resisting the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court both physically and by citing the law.

Even if they receive the arrest warrant again, it seems practically difficult to execute it.

To understand why, reporter Oh Seung-mok has the story.

[Report]

Since being re-detained on July 10, former President Yoon Suk-yeol has refused to appear before the special counsel or attend his insurrection trial.

In response, the court issued an arrest warrant. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, correctional officers are to carry out forced enforcement under the direction of prosecutors.

Because the responsibility lies with correctional officers, the Minister of Justice even instructed the detention center to cooperate with the special counsel team in enforcing the warrant.

However, Yoon’s legal team strongly objected, citing legal grounds.

Under current law, correctional officers may only use force if an inmate attempts to escape, self-harm, or suicide — none of which apply to former President Yoon.

Force can also be used if the inmate interferes with an officer's duties, but even then, it is heavily restricted.

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk-yeol: “Forcing a statement in this way constitutes coercion. That could be considered a criminal offense — coercion, abuse, and certainly abuse of power.”]

Even if the special counsel obtains another warrant, using physical force carries the risk of injury and further controversy.

After the first attempt to enforce the warrant failed, the special counsel stated that “Yoon lay down on the floor without his prison uniform, making it impossible to execute the arrest,” which sparked debate.

Given the circumstances, it’s possible the charge of election interference may be brought to trial without directly questioning the former president.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has stated he will revise regulations regarding arrests, and the Democratic Party has proposed a bill to allow correctional officers to enforce warrants by force.

This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hurdles stall Yoon's arrest
    • 입력 2025-08-07 23:47:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you have seen, the former President Yoon's side is resisting the execution of the arrest warrant issued by the court both physically and by citing the law.

Even if they receive the arrest warrant again, it seems practically difficult to execute it.

To understand why, reporter Oh Seung-mok has the story.

[Report]

Since being re-detained on July 10, former President Yoon Suk-yeol has refused to appear before the special counsel or attend his insurrection trial.

In response, the court issued an arrest warrant. Under the Criminal Procedure Act, correctional officers are to carry out forced enforcement under the direction of prosecutors.

Because the responsibility lies with correctional officers, the Minister of Justice even instructed the detention center to cooperate with the special counsel team in enforcing the warrant.

However, Yoon’s legal team strongly objected, citing legal grounds.

Under current law, correctional officers may only use force if an inmate attempts to escape, self-harm, or suicide — none of which apply to former President Yoon.

Force can also be used if the inmate interferes with an officer's duties, but even then, it is heavily restricted.

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk-yeol: “Forcing a statement in this way constitutes coercion. That could be considered a criminal offense — coercion, abuse, and certainly abuse of power.”]

Even if the special counsel obtains another warrant, using physical force carries the risk of injury and further controversy.

After the first attempt to enforce the warrant failed, the special counsel stated that “Yoon lay down on the floor without his prison uniform, making it impossible to execute the arrest,” which sparked debate.

Given the circumstances, it’s possible the charge of election interference may be brought to trial without directly questioning the former president.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has stated he will revise regulations regarding arrests, and the Democratic Party has proposed a bill to allow correctional officers to enforce warrants by force.

This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.
오승목
오승목 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나
한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의

한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의
‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 <br>왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?

‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?
[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’

[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.