News 9

Second arrest try for Yoon fails

입력 2025.08.07 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was unsuccessful again today (Aug. 7).

Although the special prosecutor's team mobilized physical force this time, the execution of the warrant was halted as former President Yoon strongly resisted.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Early in the morning, the vehicle of the special prosecutor team investigating Kim Keon-hee enters the Seoul detention center.

About 30 minutes later, the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team begins the execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It has been six days since the first execution was aborted, but after just 1 hour and 20 minutes, the execution was halted again.

This time, 'forced physical force' was also mobilized.

The detention center, which was uncomfortable with this, received instructions from the Minister of Justice to "actively cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant."

The special prosecutor team added, "We deployed about ten correctional facility patrol teams and exercised minimal physical force, but we halted the operation due to reports of injury risks on site."

In response, former President Yoon's side stated that they would hold legal responsibility for what they called 'illegal actions.'

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for former President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The attempt to physically grab the arms and legs of a detained suspect to pull him out is unprecedented in this country's history."]

The legal team stated that they attempted to lift him by grabbing his arms and legs to put him in the vehicle, and when he refused, they tried to lift him with the chair, causing him to fall to the floor, after which former President Yoon went to the infirmary.

They also mentioned that due to health reasons, it would be difficult for him to attend the insurrection trial next week.

The special prosecutor for the insurrection stated that if he does not appear in court, they will request a warrant for his forced appearance, leading to a situation where both special prosecutors are seeking to forcibly summon former President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Second arrest try for Yoon fails
    • 입력 2025-08-07 23:47:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was unsuccessful again today (Aug. 7).

Although the special prosecutor's team mobilized physical force this time, the execution of the warrant was halted as former President Yoon strongly resisted.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Early in the morning, the vehicle of the special prosecutor team investigating Kim Keon-hee enters the Seoul detention center.

About 30 minutes later, the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team begins the execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It has been six days since the first execution was aborted, but after just 1 hour and 20 minutes, the execution was halted again.

This time, 'forced physical force' was also mobilized.

The detention center, which was uncomfortable with this, received instructions from the Minister of Justice to "actively cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant."

The special prosecutor team added, "We deployed about ten correctional facility patrol teams and exercised minimal physical force, but we halted the operation due to reports of injury risks on site."

In response, former President Yoon's side stated that they would hold legal responsibility for what they called 'illegal actions.'

[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for former President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The attempt to physically grab the arms and legs of a detained suspect to pull him out is unprecedented in this country's history."]

The legal team stated that they attempted to lift him by grabbing his arms and legs to put him in the vehicle, and when he refused, they tried to lift him with the chair, causing him to fall to the floor, after which former President Yoon went to the infirmary.

They also mentioned that due to health reasons, it would be difficult for him to attend the insurrection trial next week.

The special prosecutor for the insurrection stated that if he does not appear in court, they will request a warrant for his forced appearance, leading to a situation where both special prosecutors are seeking to forcibly summon former President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나
한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의

한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의
‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 <br>왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?

‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?
[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’

[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.