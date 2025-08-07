Second arrest try for Yoon fails

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol was unsuccessful again today (Aug. 7).



Although the special prosecutor's team mobilized physical force this time, the execution of the warrant was halted as former President Yoon strongly resisted.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Early in the morning, the vehicle of the special prosecutor team investigating Kim Keon-hee enters the Seoul detention center.



About 30 minutes later, the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor team begins the execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It has been six days since the first execution was aborted, but after just 1 hour and 20 minutes, the execution was halted again.



This time, 'forced physical force' was also mobilized.



The detention center, which was uncomfortable with this, received instructions from the Minister of Justice to "actively cooperate with the execution of the arrest warrant."



The special prosecutor team added, "We deployed about ten correctional facility patrol teams and exercised minimal physical force, but we halted the operation due to reports of injury risks on site."



In response, former President Yoon's side stated that they would hold legal responsibility for what they called 'illegal actions.'



[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for former President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The attempt to physically grab the arms and legs of a detained suspect to pull him out is unprecedented in this country's history."]



The legal team stated that they attempted to lift him by grabbing his arms and legs to put him in the vehicle, and when he refused, they tried to lift him with the chair, causing him to fall to the floor, after which former President Yoon went to the infirmary.



They also mentioned that due to health reasons, it would be difficult for him to attend the insurrection trial next week.



The special prosecutor for the insurrection stated that if he does not appear in court, they will request a warrant for his forced appearance, leading to a situation where both special prosecutors are seeking to forcibly summon former President Yoon.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



