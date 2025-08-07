Detention warrant sought for Kim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team has filed a detention warrant for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee today (Aug. 7).



During the investigation yesterday (Aug. 6), she denied the allegations, leading to concerns about the destruction of evidence.



The warrant hearing is scheduled for the 12th next week, and if issued, it will be the first case of a former presidential couple being detained together.



Reporter Heo Ji-young has the details.



[Report]



It has been less than a day since the summons investigation of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee concluded.



["(Could you please give a final statement?) ..."]



After 36 days since the start of the special investigation, the team has requested a detention warrant for Mrs. Kim.



They submitted dozens of boxes of investigation records to the court.



[Oh Jung-hee/Deputy Special Prosecutor: "At 1:21 PM today, we filed a detention warrant for Ms. Kim Keon-hee."]



The special investigation team outlined three charges in the 30-page detention warrant application.



The first charge is a violation of the Capital Markets Act.



The team suspects that Mrs. Kim conspired with accomplices in the 'Deutsch Motors stock manipulation' case by providing accounts and participating in price manipulation.



They presented evidence from recorded conversations with a securities firm employee, indicating that Mrs. Kim was aware of the stock manipulation.



They also applied charges for violations of the Political Funds Act.



It is alleged that during the 2022 presidential election, she exerted undue influence to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received a nomination in exchange for a 'free public opinion poll' from Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



The suspicion that a member of the Unification Church delivered expensive necklaces and luxury bags to Jeon Seong-bae, a fortune teller, along with a request, falls under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes for receiving bribes.



During the investigation yesterday, Mrs. Kim denied most of the allegations, but the special investigation team deemed there was a risk of evidence destruction.



The detention warrant hearing for Mrs. Kim is scheduled to take place at 10:10 AM on the 12th.



This is KBS News, Heo Ji-young.



