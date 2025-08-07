News 9

Kim changes story again

입력 2025.08.07 (23:47)

[Anchor]

This is another necklace of Mrs. Kim.

Regarding the necklace worn during the NATO visit, Mrs. Kim changed her statement again during the special investigation.

She claimed that she bought a replica as a gift from her mother about 20 years ago, but it has been confirmed that the genuine product was released 10 years ago.

This information has also been presented as grounds for her detention.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

This is the necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee during the NATO visit three years ago.

If it is genuine, it is a high-priced necklace worth around 60 million won.

She also wore a Tiffany & Co. brooch worth around 20 million won and a Cartier bracelet worth around 10 million won.

Despite being high-value accessories worth over 5 million won each, which are subject to public officials' property reporting, there has been controversy as they were never reported.

At that time, a presidential office official initially explained that it was "borrowed locally," but later changed the statement to "borrowed from an acquaintance."

Three years later, this issue led to a prosecution investigation.

In May, Mrs. Kim's side submitted a statement saying, "I lost all the replicas that I purchased myself."

However, the special investigation team suddenly found this necklace at the home of the mother-in-law of Mrs. Kim's brother.

["How many necklaces did you seize? Did you perhaps find the bracelet as well?"]

The appraisal result from the special investigation team determined it to be a 'replica'.

As suspicions of 'genuine product substitution' arose, Mrs. Kim once again reversed her explanation during the special investigation.

She stated, "Between 2005 and 2007, I purchased a replica necklace in Hong Kong as a gift for my mother's 60th birthday using Hong Kong dollars."

However, upon verification, it was found that the genuine necklace was released in 2015, well after the time she claimed to have purchased it.

[Brand representative/voice altered: "It has been confirmed that the product with the reference number you mentioned was first released in November 2015."]

The investigation team included in the detention warrant application that the act of changing statements and hiding the necklace poses a 'risk of destroying evidence'.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

