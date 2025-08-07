[Exclusive]Kim's gift scandal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special counsel team has reportedly secured multiple pieces of evidence to justify the detention of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



In particular, these are related to expensive gifts such as a necklace allegedly given by the Unification Church.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the exclusive details.



[Report]



In July 2022, Yoon, a former executive of the Unification Church, purchased a diamond necklace worth 60 million won and gave it to Jeon Seong-bae—known as "Shaman Geon Jin"—saying it was “a gift for the First Lady.”



Jeon has claimed he lost the necklace.



But the special counsel secured messages sent by Jeon the day after the necklace was handed over, saying he had “delivered the item to the First Lady as requested” and that “she was surprised by how big the diamond was.”



Kim told investigators she “did not receive the necklace,” but the special counsel found her testimony unreliable based on additional evidence.



In April and July of the same year, Yoon also gave expensive handbags to Jeon, again saying they were gifts for Kim. Each time, he included Cheonsusam, a concentrated ginseng tea.



The special counsel reasoned that if the tea was received, the bags likely were too—and asked Kim whether she had accepted the tea.



Kim replied that she has a “Tae-yang body type” and does not consume ginseng.



The special counsel then played a recording of a phone call between Kim and Yoon made about a week after the handbags were delivered. In it, Kim can be heard saying:



“Is this the ginseng powder that Han Hak-ja drinks? If not for you, when would I ever get to try something like this?”



Kim changed her statement, saying she hadn’t received the tea but was just being polite.



The special counsel also confirmed that around this time, vehicles belonging to Jeon and his brother-in-law were seen entering and exiting Kim’s residence at Acro Vista in Seoul.



Kim’s side argued that Jeon had other clients in Acro Vista, and claimed the alleged delivery date for the necklace coincided with her vacation.



The special counsel included all of this in the warrant and charged Kim with bribery in connection with influence peddling.



This is Kim Young-hoon, KBS News.



