Church fund misuse probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police investigating the allegations surrounding the Seoul Western District Court incident have specified charges of embezzlement against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon in their search warrant.



They determined that church donations were improperly used to send funds to those involved in the Western District Court incident.



The church denies the allegations, claiming that the expenditures were made following proper resolutions.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



A Sunday service held on Gwanghwamun Street.



Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon speaks to the congregation during his sermon.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor/Apr. 2025: "Hallelujah! Do you want to donate 3 trillion won or not? Do it sincerely, I’m saying. Hallelujah!"]



The donations that Pastor Jeon has emphasized multiple times were used to send funds to defendants who were arrested in connection with the Western District Court incident.



Since February, over 60 accounts have received monthly transfers of 300,000 won, totaling over 100 million won.



The police have classified this as 'embezzlement.'



They also believe that financial support Pastor Jeon provided to favorable right-wing YouTubers came from church donations.



This raises suspicions that church donations were used for purposes other than their original intent, effectively as 'slush funds.'



For these reasons, during the search conducted on Aug. 5, the police included 'business embezzlement' in the warrant.



They also tentatively concluded that there were no necessary supporting documents, such as meeting minutes or expenditure records, regarding the church's decision to send funds.



The church rebutted the embezzlement allegations, stating that the matter was decided by the church's highest decision-making body, the 'Church Session,' in accordance with its bylaws, and that they do possess the meeting minutes and expenditure records.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "The lawyer received the money from the finance department and deposited it. It has nothing to do with me."]



The police plan to summon Pastor Jeon for questioning after analyzing his mobile phone and the church's accounting books, which were secured during the search.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!