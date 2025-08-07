News 9

Church fund misuse probe

입력 2025.08.07 (23:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police investigating the allegations surrounding the Seoul Western District Court incident have specified charges of embezzlement against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon in their search warrant.

They determined that church donations were improperly used to send funds to those involved in the Western District Court incident.

The church denies the allegations, claiming that the expenditures were made following proper resolutions.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

A Sunday service held on Gwanghwamun Street.

Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon speaks to the congregation during his sermon.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor/Apr. 2025: "Hallelujah! Do you want to donate 3 trillion won or not? Do it sincerely, I’m saying. Hallelujah!"]

The donations that Pastor Jeon has emphasized multiple times were used to send funds to defendants who were arrested in connection with the Western District Court incident.

Since February, over 60 accounts have received monthly transfers of 300,000 won, totaling over 100 million won.

The police have classified this as 'embezzlement.'

They also believe that financial support Pastor Jeon provided to favorable right-wing YouTubers came from church donations.

This raises suspicions that church donations were used for purposes other than their original intent, effectively as 'slush funds.'

For these reasons, during the search conducted on Aug. 5, the police included 'business embezzlement' in the warrant.

They also tentatively concluded that there were no necessary supporting documents, such as meeting minutes or expenditure records, regarding the church's decision to send funds.

The church rebutted the embezzlement allegations, stating that the matter was decided by the church's highest decision-making body, the 'Church Session,' in accordance with its bylaws, and that they do possess the meeting minutes and expenditure records.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "The lawyer received the money from the finance department and deposited it. It has nothing to do with me."]

The police plan to summon Pastor Jeon for questioning after analyzing his mobile phone and the church's accounting books, which were secured during the search.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Church fund misuse probe
    • 입력 2025-08-07 23:47:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police investigating the allegations surrounding the Seoul Western District Court incident have specified charges of embezzlement against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon in their search warrant.

They determined that church donations were improperly used to send funds to those involved in the Western District Court incident.

The church denies the allegations, claiming that the expenditures were made following proper resolutions.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

A Sunday service held on Gwanghwamun Street.

Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon speaks to the congregation during his sermon.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor/Apr. 2025: "Hallelujah! Do you want to donate 3 trillion won or not? Do it sincerely, I’m saying. Hallelujah!"]

The donations that Pastor Jeon has emphasized multiple times were used to send funds to defendants who were arrested in connection with the Western District Court incident.

Since February, over 60 accounts have received monthly transfers of 300,000 won, totaling over 100 million won.

The police have classified this as 'embezzlement.'

They also believe that financial support Pastor Jeon provided to favorable right-wing YouTubers came from church donations.

This raises suspicions that church donations were used for purposes other than their original intent, effectively as 'slush funds.'

For these reasons, during the search conducted on Aug. 5, the police included 'business embezzlement' in the warrant.

They also tentatively concluded that there were no necessary supporting documents, such as meeting minutes or expenditure records, regarding the church's decision to send funds.

The church rebutted the embezzlement allegations, stating that the matter was decided by the church's highest decision-making body, the 'Church Session,' in accordance with its bylaws, and that they do possess the meeting minutes and expenditure records.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "The lawyer received the money from the finance department and deposited it. It has nothing to do with me."]

The police plan to summon Pastor Jeon for questioning after analyzing his mobile phone and the church's accounting books, which were secured during the search.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나
한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의

한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의
‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 <br>왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?

‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?
[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’

[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.