Cold air behind extreme rains

[Anchor]

Extreme heavy rain is becoming more frequent across the country.

Research results indicate that this extreme heavy rain is influenced by cold air moving in from the north.

Due to climate change, cold air is descending more frequently even in summer, creating intense rain clouds.

Weather correspondent Shin Bang-shil reports.

[Report]

Last month, over 400mm of rain fell in the Chungcheong and Honam regions, a level of rainfall that occurs once every 200 years.

Three years ago, Seoul experienced the strongest rainfall since records began, with 141.5mm falling in just one hour.

The increasing frequency of extreme heavy rain has been analyzed by domestic researchers to be linked to cold air descending from the north.

The cold and dry northern winds from Siberia pour down between high and low pressure systems, colliding with southern moisture and causing heavy rain.

Among the 21 instances of extreme heavy rain since 2020, where daily rainfall exceeded 200mm, only one was influenced by a typhoon, while the rest were all affected by cold air from the north.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "We have found that the occurrence of cold and dry air from the continent pushing towards our country during summer has become very frequent."]

Due to rapid warming in the Arctic, the appearance of northern cold air in summer has increased significantly since 2000.

This means that extreme heavy rain can occur at any time.

[Han Kwang-hee/Researcher, Polar Prediction Research Center, Pukyong National University: "The cold air from the north has relatively small-scale pressure system characteristics, which makes it move quickly and create localized heavy rainfall."]

This weekend, dry air from the north is expected to bring heavy rain, particularly in the southern regions.

Next week, the weather agency forecasts that rain clouds will move northward into the central region, bringing frequent rain.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

