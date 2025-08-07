Son Heung-min joins LAFC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has officially joined the American professional soccer team LAFC.



He recorded the highest transfer fee in the history of American professional soccer.



Welcomed with enthusiasm, Son expressed his determination to become a legend in his new team.



Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Against the backdrop of Dongdaemun in Seoul, number 7, Son Heung-min, has finally donned the LAFC uniform.



The transfer fee is around 36 billion won, the highest amount in the history of American professional soccer, with contract conditions allowing him to play until 2029, when he will be 37 years old if the extension option is activated.



Welcomed with a warm reception, Son Heung-min conveyed his ambition to become a legend in LA with his characteristic humility.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "Since I am starting anew here, I think of it as starting from zero, and I hope that when I leave this club, I can be called a legend."]



At the press conference, Son showcased his seasoned and witty speaking skills, quickly winning the hearts of local fans in the U.S.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "Call it football or soccer? (Football!) I will definitely show you some exciting football."]



The LAFC club, having acquired a global soccer star, is in a festive mood.



They welcomed him by prominently displaying Son Heung-min's photos at the home stadium and merchandise store, and jerseys with his name have already become the best-selling items among fans.



[Kim Chan-young/Exchange Student in the U.S.: "Son Heung-min leaving Tottenham, where he spent 10 years, to move here is a huge event for the Korean people..."]



The mayor of LA attended the press conference to present him with an honorary citizenship certificate, and other professional sports teams based in LA sent congratulatory messages, highlighting Son Heung-min's rapid rise as an icon of the city beyond soccer.



He is expected to make his debut on the American stage in an away league match against Chicago as early as this Sunday.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!