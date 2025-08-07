News 9

Foreigners fuel housing prices

입력 2025.08.07 (23:48)

[Anchor]

After the loan regulations on June 27, the apartment prices in the metropolitan area, which had been stagnant, have increased again after six weeks.

The number of cases where foreigners are buying homes is also increasing.

They are bringing money from their home countries to purchase high-priced apartments, and there are many cases suspected of tax evasion.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

In Hannam-dong, Seoul, where many foreign embassies and expatriates reside.

About 13% of the residents are foreigners.

[Apartment Manager/Voice Altered: "Foreigners like to have barbecues and enjoy open spaces, so they are all (foreigners) in those villas."]

As a representative 'wealthy district,' the buying trend among foreigners is not slowing down.

[Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Foreigners now go to places like Gangnam for high-end apartments with good communal facilities."]

The number of apartment purchases by foreigners has been increasing every year, with 60% in the metropolitan area.

In Seoul, 4 out of 10 apartments are in the three districts of Gangnam and the so-called "Mayongseong"-- the areas of Mapo, Yongsan and Seongdong.

Foreigners mainly purchase high-priced apartments.

Unlike domestic buyers, who are struggling due to strict loan regulations, foreigners can pull money from their home banks or family.

[Min Ju-won/Director of the National Tax Service Investigation Bureau: "For foreigners who can secure funding in their home countries, various domestic loan regulations are not effectively applied, raising concerns about negative impacts on real estate policies."]

The tax evasion allegations involve 49 foreigners and over 200 billion won.

They received money from parents or spouses in their home countries but did not report gift taxes, or foreigners rented to other foreigners without reporting rental income.

This is a tactic that takes advantage of foreigners not registering their residence.

[Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "(Foreigners) have passports and already have residence certificates, so there are no foreigners who register their residence."]

The National Tax Service plans to propose a revision to the tax law to reduce the tax exemption on housing-related income for foreigners to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

