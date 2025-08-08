News 9

Dining tops consumer coupon usage

[Anchor]

Many people have likely used the consumer coupons for economic recovery.

It has been reported that about 46% of the coupons were used within two weeks of issuance.

The top usage location was restaurants, and it was found that a high proportion was used in everyday sectors such as supermarkets and convenience stores.

Kim Woo-jun reports.

[Report]

At a restaurant in Seoul, a customer presents a consumer coupon card as a payment method after finishing their meal.

["(Sir, are you using a consumer coupon?) Yes."]

Local restaurants and everyday stores say they are feeling the effects of the consumer coupon distribution firsthand.

[Lee Hyang-sook/Restaurant Owner: "The number of customers has increased. It's about a 25% increase. Since they are giving (coupons) as local (consumer) coupons, it has activated the money."]

In fact, an analysis of data from nine credit card companies by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety revealed that restaurants were the most used locations for consumer coupons.

Out of a total spending of 2.6 trillion won, 1.09 trillion won, or 41.4%, was spent at restaurants.

[Kang Seok-woo/Guro District, Seoul: "I think I used (the consumer coupon) when dining out with my family."]

The next most used locations were supermarkets and grocery stores.

Following that were convenience stores, hospitals & pharmacies, and clothing & miscellaneous goods.

So far, the number of people who have received consumer coupons is about 47.36 million, which is about 94% of the eligible recipients, and about 46% of the distributed amount has been used within two weeks of issuance.

[Lee Hong-joo/Professor of Consumer Economics at Sookmyung Women's University: "The increase in market liquidity could be linked to a rise in sales for self-employed individuals. It might provide more breathing room for self-employed individuals…."]

The government has announced additional economic stimulus measures, including a 'consumer lottery' policy that gives chances to win Onnuri gift certificates when using cards in local areas, aimed at regions outside the capital where the recovery speed is relatively slow.

KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.

