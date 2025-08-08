News 9

Cho Kuk's pardon considered

입력 2025.08.08 (00:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has reportedly been included in the list of candidates for special pardons on Liberation Day.

Only President Lee Jae Myung's final decision remains.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Cho Kuk, who has been convicted of charges related to his children's college entrance exam fraud and is currently serving his sentence.

There are demands from the Rebuilding Korea Party, as well as from the ruling party and civic organizations, for Cho to be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader/Aug. 5: "(Rebuilding Korea Party) members personally approached me to discuss the issue of pardoning former leader Cho Kuk. I think the president will handle it well."]

Former President Moon Jae-in has also reportedly conveyed to the presidential office that if politicians are to be pardoned, then Cho Kuk should also be considered.

In particular, it has been reported that during the Ministry of Justice's pardon review committee meeting held today (8.7), it was decided to recommend the pardon of some politicians, including former party leader Cho Kuk, to the president, raising expectations.

On Aug. 12, at the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, the contents of the pardon review committee's recommendations will be deliberated, and the final list of pardon recipients will be confirmed.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "After going through the Cabinet meeting, there will be a decision regarding the president's exercise of the pardon power. Until then, it is difficult for us to know the final outcome."]

There are predictions that former leader Cho Kuk is on the path to being pardoned, but opposition from the opposition party and public opinion trends could be variables in the president's decision.

The Democratic Party has stated that it has not officially requested the presidential office for the pardon of politicians.

The extent to which politicians will be included is also up to the president's decision, but since this will be the first pardon after taking office, it is expected to focus primarily on restoring the livelihood economy and protecting the socially vulnerable.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cho Kuk's pardon considered
    • 입력 2025-08-08 00:03:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has reportedly been included in the list of candidates for special pardons on Liberation Day.

Only President Lee Jae Myung's final decision remains.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Cho Kuk, who has been convicted of charges related to his children's college entrance exam fraud and is currently serving his sentence.

There are demands from the Rebuilding Korea Party, as well as from the ruling party and civic organizations, for Cho to be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader/Aug. 5: "(Rebuilding Korea Party) members personally approached me to discuss the issue of pardoning former leader Cho Kuk. I think the president will handle it well."]

Former President Moon Jae-in has also reportedly conveyed to the presidential office that if politicians are to be pardoned, then Cho Kuk should also be considered.

In particular, it has been reported that during the Ministry of Justice's pardon review committee meeting held today (8.7), it was decided to recommend the pardon of some politicians, including former party leader Cho Kuk, to the president, raising expectations.

On Aug. 12, at the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, the contents of the pardon review committee's recommendations will be deliberated, and the final list of pardon recipients will be confirmed.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "After going through the Cabinet meeting, there will be a decision regarding the president's exercise of the pardon power. Until then, it is difficult for us to know the final outcome."]

There are predictions that former leader Cho Kuk is on the path to being pardoned, but opposition from the opposition party and public opinion trends could be variables in the president's decision.

The Democratic Party has stated that it has not officially requested the presidential office for the pardon of politicians.

The extent to which politicians will be included is also up to the president's decision, but since this will be the first pardon after taking office, it is expected to focus primarily on restoring the livelihood economy and protecting the socially vulnerable.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나

15% 상호관세 발효… 대미 수출 영향 어쩌나
한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의

한미 정상회담 25일 개최 예상…안보 의제 중점 논의
‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 <br>왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?

‘물리력 동원’에도 尹 체포 왜 못하나…특검 다음 수는?
[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’

[단독] “다이아 큰 거라 놀라셨다”…김건희 영장에 담긴 ‘통일교 선물’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.