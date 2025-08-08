Cho Kuk's pardon considered

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has reportedly been included in the list of candidates for special pardons on Liberation Day.



Only President Lee Jae Myung's final decision remains.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



Cho Kuk, who has been convicted of charges related to his children's college entrance exam fraud and is currently serving his sentence.



There are demands from the Rebuilding Korea Party, as well as from the ruling party and civic organizations, for Cho to be included in this Liberation Day special pardon.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader/Aug. 5: "(Rebuilding Korea Party) members personally approached me to discuss the issue of pardoning former leader Cho Kuk. I think the president will handle it well."]



Former President Moon Jae-in has also reportedly conveyed to the presidential office that if politicians are to be pardoned, then Cho Kuk should also be considered.



In particular, it has been reported that during the Ministry of Justice's pardon review committee meeting held today (8.7), it was decided to recommend the pardon of some politicians, including former party leader Cho Kuk, to the president, raising expectations.



On Aug. 12, at the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, the contents of the pardon review committee's recommendations will be deliberated, and the final list of pardon recipients will be confirmed.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "After going through the Cabinet meeting, there will be a decision regarding the president's exercise of the pardon power. Until then, it is difficult for us to know the final outcome."]



There are predictions that former leader Cho Kuk is on the path to being pardoned, but opposition from the opposition party and public opinion trends could be variables in the president's decision.



The Democratic Party has stated that it has not officially requested the presidential office for the pardon of politicians.



The extent to which politicians will be included is also up to the president's decision, but since this will be the first pardon after taking office, it is expected to focus primarily on restoring the livelihood economy and protecting the socially vulnerable.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



