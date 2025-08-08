Safety rating system under fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last month, there was an incident in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, where a retaining wall on an overpass collapsed, resulting in one fatality.



At the time, it was reported that this retaining wall had received a 'satisfactory' rating during a prior inspection, which sparked controversy.



However, KBS has confirmed that there are more facilities across the country that have collapsed despite receiving high safety ratings.



This is a special report by reporter Hwang Da-ye.



[Report]



As a vehicle drives along a rainy road, the retaining wall tilts and ultimately crashes onto the vehicle.



After the accident, the city of Osan explained that the wall had passed safety inspections.



[Lee Kwon-jae/Mayor of Osan/July 17: "Our staff said that the safety diagnosis was well conducted. Regularly... I don't think anyone imagined that this retaining wall would collapse."]



In fact, the retaining wall received a 'B grade', or satisfactory rating, in a detailed safety inspection conducted until the month before the accident.



This is not the only facility that collapsed despite receiving a high safety rating.



This facility also received a B grade, similar to the Osan retaining wall.



The market building here collapsed under heavy snow at the end of last year.



Recovery work is still ongoing here.



KBS examined 17 facilities across the country that experienced significant accidents over the past five years, and the majority had A or B ratings.



There were no cases rated as inadequate (D) or poor (E), which would require usage restrictions.



[Lee Seok-jong/Civil Structural Engineer: "Although it was judged as B (satisfactory) through inspections, the actual risks inside were not discovered."]



Why are the safety ratings of collapsed facilities so high?



Currently, the safety ratings of each part of a structure are averaged, which means that even if a vulnerable area has a low rating, the overall rating can still be high.



[Moon Jin-seok/Member of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee: "We will improve the system to ensure that practical and thorough inspections are conducted, and if necessary, we will consider legal amendments."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is working to improve the current 'average' method by reflecting weights for lower ratings.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



