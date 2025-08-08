News 9

Worsening drug shortages

입력 2025.08.08 (00:03)

[Anchor]

Two years ago, there was a shortage of children's fever-reducing medicine.

This has been a recurring issue whenever infectious diseases like the flu are prevalent.

However, recently, shortages have been occurring across various types of medications.

Last year, there were 285 cases of medication supply interruptions and shortages identified.

This is an increase of over 20% compared to a year ago, and it has increased about 2.7 times over the past five years.

The shortage of medications is becoming increasingly severe.

In particular, patients with chronic diseases face significant risks if they cannot access their medications immediately.

Why is it becoming so difficult to obtain medications? Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the details.

[Report]

A guardian of two children with type 1 diabetes has been increasingly worried lately.

This is because it has become difficult to obtain insulin, which is essential for type 1 diabetes patients.

Moreover, it is virtually impossible to find injectable and spray medications that raise blood sugar levels during hypoglycemic episodes.

[Lee ○○/Guardian of diabetes patients/Voice altered: "If hypoglycemia occurs, there are no medications available at home, and it leads to an emergency situation... There have been times when insulin was also unavailable."]

This pharmacy has been frequently managing the stock of about 20 types of medications as they often have to turn patients away due to lack of prescribed medications.

[Lee Hye-jeong/Director of Academic Affairs, Korean Pharmaceutical Association: "Antibiotics are being imported very sporadically into our country, so there are many cases where the doctors want to use them but find that the medications are not available."]

Medications that are taken frequently, such as antibiotics, as well as some chemotherapy drugs, pain relief injections, and hemostatic agents, have also recently faced supply interruptions.

The reason is that over 70% of the basic ingredients are dependent on imports.

With a high proportion coming from China and India, recent local regulations have tightened, leading to increased costs.

Manufacturers have reduced production due to the burden of costs, which has had an impact.

When foreign pharmaceutical companies cut off supplies, there is little that can be done.

[Kim Do-wan/Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine Specialist: "When there is a complete interruption of medications, patients will suffer greatly. There is very little time to prepare..."]

To stabilize the supply of medications, it has been pointed out that public production facilities should be established and the proportion of domestically produced medications should be increased to enhance self-sufficiency.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

