Son’s tearful farewell

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min's joining LAFC also signifies a farewell to his beloved team Tottenham, with whom he has spent the last 10 years.

Son Heung-min shed tears while delivering a video message to say goodbye to Tottenham fans and teammates.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

While Son Heung-min received a warm welcome in LA, Tottenham reflected on the glorious past 10 years as they bid farewell to him.

[Son Heung-min: "One, two, three!"]

The tribute video from Tottenham captured the glorious years spent with Son Heung-min.

From winning the Puskás Award and being the Premier League's top scorer to lifting the Europa League trophy as captain.

[Son Heung-min: "It's heavy yeah? It's heavy heavy."]

With so many good memories built during his time at Tottenham, he was overwhelmed with emotion at the moment of saying goodbye.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I had to make the hardest decision in my life, but thanks to the love I received from all of you, my 10 years at Tottenham were incredibly enjoyable."]

Son Heung-min delivered a video message to his teammates who warmly sent him off, and ultimately broke down in tears.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "Hello boys. It's your ex-captain. I'm so grateful that you were my teammates. If you need anything from this old man, let me know. I'll be always for you."]

Now set to become a legend in LA, Son Heung-min expressed that his affection for his former team will remain unchanged and looked forward to the day he meets the fans again.

[Son Heung-min: "I'm crying now, but I hope that when we meet again, we can meet with smiles. Thank you."]

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

