Oh Seung-hwan announces retirement

[Anchor]

The legendary closer Oh Seung-hwan, who announced his retirement at the end of this season, held a retirement press conference wearing the blue uniform of Samsung.

Although it was a moment to talk about retirement, he also expressed his desire to add one more save and challenge the remarkable record of 550 saves.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

Oh Seung-hwan began writing the history of saves with his debut in 2005.

[Sun Dong-yeol/Then Samsung Manager in 2005: "(How can we) pass the baton to Oh Seung-hwan? That's all I've been thinking about."]

The era of Oh Seung-hwan opened wide as he won both Rookie of the Year and the Korean Series MVP.

The emergence of Oh Seung-hwan was synonymous with victory.

As various nicknames like "The Final Boss," "Stone Buddha," and "Fastball" were attached to him, numerous records were added.

[Oh Seung-hwan/After achieving 500 saves across Korea, the U.S., and Japan in 2023: "Once again, I felt that 'baseball is really tough, and one save is this hard.']

In front of the total of 549 saves accumulated over 21 years across Korea, the U.S., and Japan, Oh Seung-hwan announced his retirement.

[Oh Seung-hwan/Samsung: "I started to feel some discomfort in my body, and when I thought I couldn't give 100% performance from the beginning of the season, I began to consider retirement."]

Even though a permanent number retirement and a retirement tour have been decided, Oh Seung-hwan said that protecting the team's victory is still the most important thing, as he appeared in uniform at the retirement press conference.

[Oh Seung-hwan/Samsung: "My first thought is to do my best until the end of this season, so I am thinking that 550 saves might be better than 549 saves."]

Fans also bid farewell to Oh Seung-hwan, remembering his unique ceremonies.

[Yoon Min-geun & Yoon Jin-hoo/Samsung Fans: "Since we remember Oh Seung-hwan from the dynasty era, it's a bit sad to see an era come to an end."]

[Park Geon-ho/Samsung Fan: "Oh Seung-hwan, thank you for your hard work!"]

[Oh Seung-hwan/Samsung: "When I think about the number 21, it reminds me that I had a 21-year career as a player. I want to thank the fans once again."]

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

