Park Sung-hyun back in form

On the first day of the KLPGA Tour Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Park Sung-hyun showed a refreshing performance.



After being in a slump for a long time, Park Sung-hyun entered the competition for the championship with a score of 67 for the first time in two years.



Park Sung-hyun successfully reached the green despite the strong winds of Jeju.



Getting close to the hole cup, Park Sung-hyun recorded five consecutive birdie putts, achieving a total of seven birdies on the first day.



5 under par 67!



Park Sung-hyun showcased a remarkable performance by shooting 67 for the first time in two years.



Having fallen into a slump due to injuries, Park Sung-hyun entered the competition for the lead with the enthusiastic support of her fan club, Namdala.



Defending champion Yoon I-na and Bang Shin-sil also joined the championship race with a score of 6 under par.



