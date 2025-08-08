Park Sung-hyun back in form
On the first day of the KLPGA Tour Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Park Sung-hyun showed a refreshing performance.
After being in a slump for a long time, Park Sung-hyun entered the competition for the championship with a score of 67 for the first time in two years.
Park Sung-hyun successfully reached the green despite the strong winds of Jeju.
Getting close to the hole cup, Park Sung-hyun recorded five consecutive birdie putts, achieving a total of seven birdies on the first day.
5 under par 67!
Park Sung-hyun showcased a remarkable performance by shooting 67 for the first time in two years.
Having fallen into a slump due to injuries, Park Sung-hyun entered the competition for the lead with the enthusiastic support of her fan club, Namdala.
Defending champion Yoon I-na and Bang Shin-sil also joined the championship race with a score of 6 under par.
