Nominee trading scandal escalates

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has urgently held a disciplinary hearing regarding Lee Choon-suak, who left the party amid allegations of stock trading under someone else's name, concluding that his actions amounted to a level of misconduct warranting expulsion.

They are making efforts to minimize the fallout.

The People Power Party has labeled it the 'Lee Choon-suak Gate' and is pushing for a special investigation.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.

[Report]

It has been three days since the allegations of stock trading under a nominee's name involving Lee Choon-suak surfaced.

Although he has left the party, calls for further action have continued within the Democratic Party.

[Han Jun-ho/Democratic Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus'] : "The party will not be swayed by sympathy in this matter."

They hastily appointed a new head of the Ethics Committee, which had been vacant, and concluded within two hours that both Lee and his aide, Mr. Cha, had committed misconduct warranting expulsion.

[Han Dong-soo/Head of the Democratic Party Ethics Committee] : "We judged that this is a very serious misconduct as it violates the duty of integrity of elected officials and has the potential to violate the Act on Real Name Financial Transactions and Confidentiality."

The Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, which is set to report to the public next week, is also in a difficult situation.

The controversy has expanded as it has been revealed that Lee, as the head of the Economic Subcommittee, traded stocks of companies that benefited from policies, and that the aide who held the stocks also served in the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning.

[Park Soo-hyun/Democratic Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show'] : "How serious is it that the person who was drawing up the blueprint is now involved in such an incident? I am worried that the entire five-year national management plan will lose the trust of the people..."

The People Power Party has defined it as 'Lee Choon-suak Gate' and has launched a full-scale offensive.

They have called for an investigation into all National Assembly members' hidden assets held under nominee names.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader] : "This is not just a simple personal deviation, but a power-related incident deeply connected to the key national policy project of the Lee Jae Myung government."

They have proposed a special investigation law, arguing that the police may not be sufficient to investigate.

In response to the opposition's offensive, the Democratic Party has stated that they will take all possible measures to block the backlash.

However, there are criticisms that there is no actual way to expel Lee, who has already left the party, and that this is merely a formality.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

