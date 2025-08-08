Trump-Putin summit next week

동영상 고정 취소

U.S. President Trump is set to meet directly with Russian President Putin next week and is currently coordinating the schedule.



Following this meeting, a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Zelensky is also being planned.



It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a breakthrough in discussions on ending the war, as KBS correspondent Song Young-seok reports from Berlin.



The Kremlin officially announced that President Putin and U.S. President Trump have agreed to hold a summit within a few days.



The Kremlin explained that they have reached a principled agreement to hold a high-level bilateral meeting at the suggestion of the U.S. side and have begun specific preparations.



Earlier, President Trump also revealed plans for the summit.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, there's a very good prospect that they will, and we haven't determined where, but there's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon."]



The summit plans gained momentum after Trump's special envoy met with President Putin yesterday to discuss the ceasefire issue.



Trump described this meeting as "highly productive" and stated that "great progress has been made."



[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State: "We have some concrete exemples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war. We haven't had much of that to this point."]



The U.S.'s announcement of high-intensity sanctions is seen as a key factor that brought Russia to the negotiating table.



However, even if the U.S. and Russian leaders manage to sit down together, it is uncertain whether this will immediately lead to a substantial ceasefire.



The U.S. is planning a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Zelensky after the talks with Russia.



While Ukraine and Europe are hopeful that this could be a turning point in the war, they still harbor doubts about Putin's sincerity.



In particular, there is a prevailing concern in Europe that they might be excluded from discussions on ending the war.



This is Song Young-seok reporting for KBS News from Berlin.



