Sun umbrella returns lacking

[Anchor]



Due to extreme heat, some local governments are lending sun umbrellas or parasols to citizens for free.



However, there have been numerous cases of people not returning the sun umbrellas after borrowing them, with about half of them not coming back.



Reporter Seo Jeong-yoon has the story.



[Report]



In the scorching sun of the city.



During lunchtime, people have taken to the streets, opening sun umbrellas in groups.



If only they can shield themselves from the hot sun...



Now, it is also common to see men holding umbrellas.



[Lee Dong-woo/Suyeong-gu, Busan: "I thought I couldn't go out without an umbrella, so I used one. At first, it felt awkward, but wearing this is completely different from wearing a hat."]



In fact, using an umbrella can lower the perceived temperature by about 10 degrees Celsius.



Because of this, seven districts in Busan are lending umbrellas to prevent heat-related illnesses.



By writing down their name, contact information, and return date in this management ledger, citizens can borrow an umbrella for free.



The problem is the low return rate.



Before the heatwave began, over 3,000 umbrellas were placed in about 100 locations, such as administrative welfare centers and district offices, but by the end of summer, less than half remain.



[Shin Bong-il/Safety Prevention Division of Dong-gu Office, Busan : "We lend them out with good intentions, but it’s a bit awkward for us to call and urge them to return..."]



The price of one umbrella is around 10,000 won, and the annual cost of repurchasing umbrellas amounts to tens of millions of won.



[Busan's ○○ District Office Official/Voice Altered: "About 65% of the umbrellas are not returned, right? So, we have to buy more with this year's budget to replenish them..."]



The 'Conscience Sun Umbrella Rental Station' set up for the health of citizens is causing headaches for local governments due to the lack of integrity from some users.



This is KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.



