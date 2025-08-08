News 9

Kim Do-young’s return cut short

[Anchor]

The KIA professional baseball team seemed to be on the rise with the return of Kim Do-young, fully activating their 100% complete roster.

Kim Do-young recorded his first hit after returning in the game against Lotte Giants, but he was substituted due to left thigh pain while playing defense, raising alarms for the Tigers.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

Kim Do-young, who reached base with a walk in the first inning, scored during Na Sung-bum's timely hit, making a bright start.

In his second at-bat in the third inning, he easily recorded his first hit after returning, showing that his batting form was improving.

With Kim Do-young's hit as a signal, the Tigers' bats ignited.

Following Wisdom, who recently broke out of a slump with his 23rd home run of the season, Kim Sun-bin, known as the "little giant," also hit a two-run homer for his first of the season.

However, in the fifth inning, a heart-stopping moment occurred that made KIA fans gasp.

Third baseman Kim Do-young made an error while trying to field a ground ball from Lotte's Yoon Dong-hee and showed signs of discomfort.

Upon closer inspection in slow motion, it appeared that after missing the ball, he hurried to catch it, causing his weight to shift forward and putting strain on his left leg.

Kim Do-young then complained of thigh pain and was substituted.

The KIA team reported that Kim Do-young is experiencing muscle tightness in his left thigh and is undergoing ice treatment, stating that they will monitor his condition before deciding on a hospital examination.

As the nightmare of injuries that plagued Kim Do-young throughout the first half resurfaces, KIA and Lotte are engaged in a fierce battle.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

