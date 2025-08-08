Lee Jung-hoo hits 6 straight

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants hit a home run for six consecutive games, scoring the winning run for his team.



The main character is, ta-da~ that's how you make an impact at the end!



After being silent for three at-bats, Lee Jung-hoo hit a double deep into the outfield in the 9th inning, with the score tied at 2-2.



This marks his sixth consecutive game with a home run.



Lee Jung-hoo also scored the winning run thanks to a timely hit from the following batter.



It's been a while since we've seen Lee Jung-hoo smiling brightly in the dugout, and it's nice to see.



LA Dodgers' Ohtani put on a one-man show.



He froze the batter with a powerful pitch that hit the outside corner, followed immediately by a 160 km/h four-seam fastball that landed on the opposite corner.



At the plate, he launched a beautiful arch for his 1,000th hit in the big leagues.



With his 1,000th hit and a starting appearance where he struck out 8 batters in 4 innings, Ohtani truly leaves us speechless.



