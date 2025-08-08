[News Today] Warrant: ‘Kim surprised by diamond size’

News Today

[LEAD]
Behind the special counsel's decision to request a detention warrant just one day after questioning Kim Keon-hee, is her denial of charges despite multiple pieces of physical evidence.

In the warrant, the team is known to have included evidence of luxury gifts, allegedly offered by a Unification Church associate.

The hearing is scheduled for the 12th.

[REPORT]
In July 2022, a former executive of the Unification Church surnamed Yoon bought a diamond necklace worth some 60 million won, or over 43-thousand dollars, and gave it to shaman Geon Jin, whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae, noting it was a gift for former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

Jeon has testified that he lost the necklace.

But the special counsel obtained a message by Jeon from the day after the necklace was said to be delivered, saying that he passed on the item and that Kim was surprised by the size of the diamond.

Kim told investigators that she did not receive the necklace.

But due to other evidence, the counsel team did not regard her statement reliable.

Meanwhile, former church official Yoon also gave the shaman high-end luxury handbags for Kim twice in April and July.

On both occasions, he also gifted a special variety of ginseng tea, Tenjusan Extract.

Suspecting that if Kim received the tea, the bags would also have been delivered, the counsel team asked the former first lady whether she received the tea gift,

to which Kim answered that due to her physical constitution, she doesn't eat ginseng.

Investigators then presented a phone conversation between her and Yoon held about a week after the handbag gifting.

It contains Kim's voice showing bewilderment to see the ginseng powder known to be enjoyed by the Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja. She goes on to say that if it weren't for Yoon, when would she ever have a chance to have such tea.

Hearing the recording, Kim said that was a mere cordial greeting while in actuality, she didn't receive the tea gift.

The counsel team has also confirmed that around this time, vehicles belonging to the shaman and his brother-in-law visited the Acrovista apartment in Seoul where Kim resides.

To this, Kim's side said there are many clients of the shaman at the apartment complex and that Kim was on vacation on the day the necklace was claimed to be delivered.

The counsel team took note of Kim's such statement on the detention warrant they are seeking, and also applied bribery charges against her.

