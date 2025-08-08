[News Today] S. Korea-U.S. Summit likely Aug. 25

[LEAD]

South Korea and the U.S. are in the final stages of scheduling a summit, with August 25th emerging as the likely date.



President Lee Jae Myung is expected to visit the U.S. for around 3-4 days.



[REPORT]

South Korea and the United States are in final negotiations for a bilateral summit.



The most likely date is August 25th.



If it is arranged, it would be President Lee Jae Myung's first S. Korea-U.S. summit held 82 days after his inauguration.



He is likely to visit the U.S. for three or four days.



However, it is expected to take time for the final announcement as the two sides are still coordinating detailed schedules.



Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson

The two sides will set the date through diplomatic coordination. We cannot give details now due to diplomatic protocol.



The two sides are also working on summit agendas.



Detailed discussions are likely to be carried out on the specifics of the tariff negotiations such as Korea's $ 350 billion investment in the U.S.



Security issues that were not dealt with in the tariff talks are also likely to be discussed at the summit.



Discussions may include the changing role of U.S. forces in Korea, an increase in defense spending, and other measures for the modernization of the alliance.



South Korea is also looking for ways to arrange a summit with Japan in the near future.



Before the South Korea-U.S. summit, Vietnam's Communist Party Secretary General Tô Lâm is scheduled to visit Korea.



This is the first visit by a foreign leader since the launching of the Lee Jae Myung administration.



Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson

They plan to discuss in depth public infrastructure such as nuclear reactors, high-speed railways, smart cities and future strategic areas including science and technology.



President Lee emphasized in an interview with a Vietnamese news agency that Vietnam is an important partner for peace on the Korean Peninsula.