News Today

[News Today] Drug shortages endanger patients

입력 2025.08.08 (16:24) 수정 2025.08.08 (16:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
From diabetes treatments to common antibiotics, drug shortages are spreading across South Korea's medical field.

Over 280 shortages have been reported just last year alone. Here's why.

[REPORT]
This woman raising two children with type 1 diabetes has more things to worry about lately.

That's because it has become more difficult to get insulin needed for type 1 diabetes patients.

To make matters worse, it's become impossible to buy the injectable medications and sprays for hypoglycemia which quickly raise blood sugar levels.

Lee 00 / Mother of diabetes patients (VOICE MODIFIED)
When hypoglycemia occurs, there are no drugs for that at home, so we will have to go to the emergency room. There was even a time when insulin wasn't available.

This pharmacy constantly checks the inventory of about twenty drugs ever since some patients were turned back because it didn't have the prescribed drugs.

Lee Hye-jeong / Korean Pharmaceutical Association
This antibiotic is shipped to Korea too intermittently. Oftentimes, it wasn't available when pharmacists needed to use it.

Supplies of commonly used antibiotics as well as some anticancer drugs, pain-killing injections, and hemostatics were cut recently.

This is because Korea depends on imports for more than 70% of its raw material drugs.

China and India account for most of the raw ingredient supplies, but toughened local regulations have caused the costs to spike.

Subsequently, pharmaceutical companies reduced their production to cut costs, resulting in unstable drug supplies.

Patients will become hopeless if foreign pharmaceutical companies cut off the supply.

Kim Do-wan / Anesthesiology and pain medicine specialist
When drugs become suddenly unavailable, it will be the patients who suffer the most. They have little time to prepare.

To ensure a steady supply of drugs, Korea should build more public production facilities and increase the proportion of locally produced medicines to boost the nation's drug self-sufficiency.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Drug shortages endanger patients
    • 입력 2025-08-08 16:24:07
    • 수정2025-08-08 16:25:26
    News Today

[LEAD]
From diabetes treatments to common antibiotics, drug shortages are spreading across South Korea's medical field.

Over 280 shortages have been reported just last year alone. Here's why.

[REPORT]
This woman raising two children with type 1 diabetes has more things to worry about lately.

That's because it has become more difficult to get insulin needed for type 1 diabetes patients.

To make matters worse, it's become impossible to buy the injectable medications and sprays for hypoglycemia which quickly raise blood sugar levels.

Lee 00 / Mother of diabetes patients (VOICE MODIFIED)
When hypoglycemia occurs, there are no drugs for that at home, so we will have to go to the emergency room. There was even a time when insulin wasn't available.

This pharmacy constantly checks the inventory of about twenty drugs ever since some patients were turned back because it didn't have the prescribed drugs.

Lee Hye-jeong / Korean Pharmaceutical Association
This antibiotic is shipped to Korea too intermittently. Oftentimes, it wasn't available when pharmacists needed to use it.

Supplies of commonly used antibiotics as well as some anticancer drugs, pain-killing injections, and hemostatics were cut recently.

This is because Korea depends on imports for more than 70% of its raw material drugs.

China and India account for most of the raw ingredient supplies, but toughened local regulations have caused the costs to spike.

Subsequently, pharmaceutical companies reduced their production to cut costs, resulting in unstable drug supplies.

Patients will become hopeless if foreign pharmaceutical companies cut off the supply.

Kim Do-wan / Anesthesiology and pain medicine specialist
When drugs become suddenly unavailable, it will be the patients who suffer the most. They have little time to prepare.

To ensure a steady supply of drugs, Korea should build more public production facilities and increase the proportion of locally produced medicines to boost the nation's drug self-sufficiency.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 시작…통일교 2인자 소환 조사

이상민 전 장관 구속적부심 시작…통일교 2인자 소환 조사
[단독] 민주당, 11일 서울구치소 재방문…‘윤석열 체포 거부’ CCTV 열람 요구

[단독] 민주당, 11일 서울구치소 재방문…‘윤석열 체포 거부’ CCTV 열람 요구
“이춘석 의혹 빙산의 일각”… “수사 결과 따라 제명도”

“이춘석 의혹 빙산의 일각”… “수사 결과 따라 제명도”
미국 “WTO 체제 끝, 이제는<br> 트럼프 라운드” 무역 질서 재편

미국 “WTO 체제 끝, 이제는 트럼프 라운드” 무역 질서 재편
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.