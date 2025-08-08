[News Today] Many free heat-parasols unreturned

[LEAD]

As Korea battles sweltering summer heat, more local governments are offering free handy-parasol rentals to help prevent heat-related illnesses.



But with nearly half of the borrowed umbrellas never returned, the system is facing a costly setback.



[REPORT]

A downtown area under the blistering sun.



People are out to eat during lunchtime and they open up their parasols.



It's looked to provide some protection from the blazing sun.



These days it's not difficult to spot men also carrying one.



Lee Dong-woo / Busan resident

I'm using it because I don't think I can go around without it. It was awkward at first but I realized carrying this and wearing a hat were completely different.



In fact, having this shade has the effect of lowering sensory temperature by some ten degrees Celsius.



This is why seven districts in Busan are lending out parasols to citizens to help prevent heat-related illnesses.



The problem is the low retrieval rate.



Some 3,000 of them are equipped at around 100 welfare and administrative centers before the heatwave begins but after every summer season, fewer than half are left.



Shin Bong-il / Dong-gu Dist. ward office, Busan

We are lending them out of good will, so it's awkward to phone people and tell them to return it.



One parasol costs around 10,000 won or around 7 dollars.



It costs tens of thousands of dollars to replace them each year.



Ward office official in Busan / (VOICE MODIFIED)

About 65% are not returned. Then we need to use our budget to replace them.



Parasol rentals are provided with the public's health in mind.



But due to some unscrupulous users, local governments are having a hard time maintaining this free service.