[News Today] Billboard “The Core of K-pop is the Fans”

Billboard has released a new survey on the behavior and passion of U.S.-based K-pop fans. Let's take a look.



Billboard has released the results of a survey on some 1,400 K-pop fans in the U.S.



Billboard said it conducted the survey because fandom is at the heart of K-pop popularity.



The report titled K-pop Fandom in the U.S. highlights the positive impact of K-pop, with 49% of the respondents saying K-pop inspires them to become a better person.



Many also said that K-pop idols are their role models.



Also, four out of ten K-pop fans in the U.S. purchased K-pop CDs worth over 100 dollars in the last 12 months.



More than half of them said they make sure to buy new variants of K-pop albums that they already have.



Billboard attributes this to the unique enthusiasm of K-pop fans.