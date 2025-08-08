[News Today] Billboard “The Core of K-pop is the Fans”
입력 2025.08.08 (16:24) 수정 2025.08.08 (16:25)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Billboard has released a new survey on the behavior and passion of U.S.-based K-pop fans. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Billboard has released the results of a survey on some 1,400 K-pop fans in the U.S.
Billboard said it conducted the survey because fandom is at the heart of K-pop popularity.
The report titled K-pop Fandom in the U.S. highlights the positive impact of K-pop, with 49% of the respondents saying K-pop inspires them to become a better person.
Many also said that K-pop idols are their role models.
Also, four out of ten K-pop fans in the U.S. purchased K-pop CDs worth over 100 dollars in the last 12 months.
More than half of them said they make sure to buy new variants of K-pop albums that they already have.
Billboard attributes this to the unique enthusiasm of K-pop fans.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Billboard “The Core of K-pop is the Fans”
-
- 입력 2025-08-08 16:24:17
- 수정2025-08-08 16:25:45
[LEAD]
Billboard has released a new survey on the behavior and passion of U.S.-based K-pop fans. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
Billboard has released the results of a survey on some 1,400 K-pop fans in the U.S.
Billboard said it conducted the survey because fandom is at the heart of K-pop popularity.
The report titled K-pop Fandom in the U.S. highlights the positive impact of K-pop, with 49% of the respondents saying K-pop inspires them to become a better person.
Many also said that K-pop idols are their role models.
Also, four out of ten K-pop fans in the U.S. purchased K-pop CDs worth over 100 dollars in the last 12 months.
More than half of them said they make sure to buy new variants of K-pop albums that they already have.
Billboard attributes this to the unique enthusiasm of K-pop fans.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.