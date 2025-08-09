U.S. says WTO era over

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has declared that the World Trade Organization (WTO) system has effectively come to an end.



It also announced that a new trade order—created through U.S.-led tariff negotiations and dubbed the “Trump Round”—will replace the WTO framework.



This amounts to declaring that the free trade order, which has lasted for the past 30 years, is now over.



Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



“We are now witnessing the Trump Round," wrote U.S. Trade Representative Greer in an op-ed for The New York Times.



Greer described the new U.S.-led trade order, secured by President Trump through pressure on countries around the world, as the “Trump Round,” likening it to multilateral trade negotiations.



He effectively declared the end of the WTO system, saying it is no longer sustainable.



The stance reflects Trump’s long-held belief that under the WTO system, the U.S. lost jobs and economic stability, while China reaped the benefits.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Aug. 2019: "They ripped off our country for years and with our money and World Trade Organization backing..."]



The WTO is the world’s central trade body and the foundation of the current multilateral trade system, promoting trade liberalization.



Greer also announced that the U.S. will now take over the mediating role the WTO once played.



In the new trade order, he said, investments from South Korea and Europe into the U.S. will accelerate the revival of American manufacturing, and South Korea will help revitalize America’s declining shipbuilding industry.



He added that while the “Trump Round” has been in place for less than 130 days and is not yet complete, it is clearly taking shape—and signaled that tariff-based negotiations will continue in the future.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



