BRICS against Trump

[Anchor]



President Trump is imposing harsher tariffs on BRICS countries that challenge the U.S.-centric international order.



Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS nations, are working together to respond to the U.S. tariff pressures.



This is reporter Kim Gwi-soo.



[Report]



The leaders of Brazil and India have decided to significantly expand trade between their countries.



[Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva/Brazilian President: "I want to triple trade with India. The trade volume between Brazil and India is still only about 12 to 13 billion dollars."]



The reason is simple.



It is due to the 50% tariff imposed by President Trump on the two countries.



Russian President Putin met with India's National Security Adviser.



This meeting came just a day after the U.S. imposed high tariffs on India, the main importer of Russian oil.



Brazil, India, and Russia are all BRICS member countries, and President Trump has dropped tariff bombs on each of them without exception.



The criteria for determining the tariff rates seem to be arbitrary, and President Trump's animosity towards BRICS countries that oppose the U.S.-centric world order appears to play a role as well.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/July 31: "You know they have BRICS, which is a basically a group of countries that are anti the United States. And India is a member of that, if you can believe it. It's an attack on the dollar."]



In response, BRICS member countries are actively communicating among themselves to solidify a joint response.



They plan to minimize the impact of tariffs by expanding trade among member countries and strengthening cooperation with the Global South, which refers to developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere, thereby diversifying trade and enhancing non-Western solidarity.



It seems that an anti-Trump front is being established at the BRICS level.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



