Global chaos from Trump tariffs

[Anchor]

However, the Trump round pushed by the United States is causing noise and confusion around the world.

There is no agreement document, and there are still many unclear aspects.

Although it was agreed to lower the tariff rate on European cars, it remains unchanged, and Japan had to renegotiate despite having reached an agreement.

This is reporter Ahn Da-young from Paris.

[Report]

According to the agreement with the United States, the tariff on European cars should be reduced from the existing 27.5% to 15%.

However, nothing has changed even after the mutual tariff took effect on the 7th.

This content was omitted from the executive order signed by President Trump, and it is unclear when the United States will implement the reduction measures.

[Simon Schütz/Association of German Automobile Manufacturers: "That agreement needs to be implemented going forward, and the impact is so significant that the current damage amounts to billions."]

Switzerland, hit by a 39% tariff bomb, is in a state of emergency.

A day before the tariff took effect, the president flew to the United States for negotiations but returned empty-handed.

She did not even meet with President Trump or Secretary of Commerce Lutnick, who oversees tariffs.

The United States merely criticized Switzerland for not taking sufficient measures.

[Karin Keller-Sutter/President of Switzerland: "Whether it's a second negotiation or a third negotiation, in any case, the decision still rests with President Trump."]

The Japanese government also had to rush to the United States after interpreting that the agreed mutual tariff rate of 15% would be added to the existing tariff.

After additional discussions, they had to go through the commotion of securing a promise from the United States to revise the executive order again.

It was thought that everything would be settled once an agreement was reached, but confusion continues around the world over the details.

There are also concerns that this uncertainty will further destabilize the global economy.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.

